Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Here are the rules Baton Rouge wants for Airbnbs, short-term rentals. Can they be enforced?
New rules for short-term rentals cleared the first hurdle toward becoming law over an industry that is currently unregulated in East Baton Rouge Parish after the Planning Commission offered preliminary approval of the proposal Monday evening. The commission’s unanimous approval of the draft ordinance tees up the Metro Council to...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette mayor restores large pay raises for directors despite unanimous rejection by both councils
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory wants to restore more than $250,000 in raises for non civil service directors and top staff that the City and Parish Councils stripped from his budget. The City and Parish Councils on Sept. 8 unanimously rejected the raises Guillory proposed in his preliminary 2022-23 budget for...
theadvocate.com
Mayor fails in last-ditch effort to stop Lafayette Council investigation into drainage work
A last-ditch effort by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to avoid a City Council investigation of his administration failed Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to transfer $100,000 for an audit and investigation into questionable drainage projects and whether Guillory benefitted in any way from city-parish projects. Prior to the vote, Guillory...
theadvocate.com
Rouses breaks ground on market in north Baton Rouge: 'It's an area that needs a store'
Rouses Markets executives and Baton Rouge leadership broke ground on a new store at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive on Thursday, a location that city leaders say will help redevelop a major street and make a dent in the food deserts of North Baton Rouge. "We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Affordable housing shortage in the Capital City, “Tiny House” development in the works
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A major shortage of affordable housing is leaving hundreds of folks without a home in Baton Rouge, that is according to the Capital Area Alliance for the homeless. The Capital Area Alliance for the homeless is working to help develop more affordable housing in our...
theadvocate.com
Panel: Lafayette's downtown may not boom, but it will build -- piece by piece
Downtown Lafayette’s development won’t blossom in a single, fell swoop but in small pieces, real estate investors and enthusiasts said at Downtown Lafayette Lunch & Learn on Wednesday. But downtown enthusiasts ought to be energized by the presence of four key traits that Lafayette possesses and what might...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Widen I-10 in Baton Rouge? No way; shoot for a southern bypass instead
We should forget about widening Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge. It won’t work without also adding another one or two lanes to the Mississippi River Bridge and it will also cost billions of dollars to shut down one of two lanes of the highway for a couple of years and replace or restore all of the existing entries and exits and the bridges.
theadvocate.com
Taxpayer-funded Bridge Center lays off staff, closes beds from missing Medicaid reimbursements
East Baton Rouge Parish taxpayers approved a tax in 2018 to provide dedicated funding to an addiction and mental health crisis center, the Bridge Center for Hope, but that facility has downsized, laying off 21 employees and reducing its capacity by 16 beds in recent weeks due to issues with Medicaid reimbursements from the state, Bridge Center officials said Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Sept. 21, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday. Line dance. Fourth Monday. Religious service. Tuesdays. Nutrition education. Wednesdays. Exercise/yoga. Thursdays. Bible study. Fridays. Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
theadvocate.com
Construction to begin next year on Asian Market's new location in Lafayette; Find out where
Xiang Wang, owner of Lafayette’s Asian Market, came to the United States from China more than 20 years ago, seeking more opportunities and a better life. Wang gained experience in the restaurant business, which led to the opening of his first restaurant, Creswell Lane Restaurant, in 2003 in Opelousas. He saw an opportunity to add a grocery store to Lafayette due to the demand he noticed for Asian food.
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville High shifting to hybrid schedule to clear space for repairs
Scotlandville High School has shifting to a rotating hybrid schedule so it can keep its recently flooded E Building clear while workers continue with repairs. The schedule change will continue until at least Oct. 4. The East Baton Rouge Parish school system announced the shift Wednesday as a way to...
theadvocate.com
Thirteen companies look to hire 105 at LED job fair
Thirteen manufacturing and logistics companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The companies, which represent the aircraft maintenance industry, shipbuilding, wholesale food distribution and steel fabrication, are looking to fill 105 jobs across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas
Amid a spike in shootings in Baton Rouge, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be "looming" because of gang activity. Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Thursday — called amid public outrage over the shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice on Government Street — that police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs
PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
wbrz.com
Shake-up at CATS: Top administrator fired after Nakamoto exposed failed drug test, unpaid bills
BATON ROUGE - A high-ranking CATS employee will no longer be handling the bus system's money after a series of reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposing that he tested positive for meth and that the organization had fallen behind on its bills. The CATS board voted unanimously Tuesday to...
brproud.com
EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
theadvocate.com
Parents, students complain East Baton Rouge schools field trip was more like church service
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday morning and hopped on school buses to attend what was billed as a “College & Career Fair.”. Some students, however, came away from this districtwide field trip upset, saying what they participated in felt more...
theadvocate.com
Principals driving buses, admins in classes: Livingston schools in desperate hiring crunch
Michelle Denton, principal at Gray's Creek Elementary School in Livingston Parish, was in a bind. Her school had grown, but she had lost bus drivers. The ones who remained — already stretched thin — were forced to run more routes, or take on second loads. Students were showing...
theadvocate.com
Replay: Six days after killing of LSU student Allison Rice, local officials share updates
LSU student Allison Rice was fatally shot nearly a week ago as she tried to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing on Government Street, Baton Rouge police have said. LATEST COVERAGE: Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas. Police and...
Comments / 0