East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Mayor fails in last-ditch effort to stop Lafayette Council investigation into drainage work

A last-ditch effort by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to avoid a City Council investigation of his administration failed Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to transfer $100,000 for an audit and investigation into questionable drainage projects and whether Guillory benefitted in any way from city-parish projects. Prior to the vote, Guillory...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Widen I-10 in Baton Rouge? No way; shoot for a southern bypass instead

We should forget about widening Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge. It won’t work without also adding another one or two lanes to the Mississippi River Bridge and it will also cost billions of dollars to shut down one of two lanes of the highway for a couple of years and replace or restore all of the existing entries and exits and the bridges.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Taxpayer-funded Bridge Center lays off staff, closes beds from missing Medicaid reimbursements

East Baton Rouge Parish taxpayers approved a tax in 2018 to provide dedicated funding to an addiction and mental health crisis center, the Bridge Center for Hope, but that facility has downsized, laying off 21 employees and reducing its capacity by 16 beds in recent weeks due to issues with Medicaid reimbursements from the state, Bridge Center officials said Wednesday.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Sept. 21, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday. Line dance. Fourth Monday. Religious service. Tuesdays. Nutrition education. Wednesdays. Exercise/yoga. Thursdays. Bible study. Fridays. Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Construction to begin next year on Asian Market's new location in Lafayette; Find out where

Xiang Wang, owner of Lafayette’s Asian Market, came to the United States from China more than 20 years ago, seeking more opportunities and a better life. Wang gained experience in the restaurant business, which led to the opening of his first restaurant, Creswell Lane Restaurant, in 2003 in Opelousas. He saw an opportunity to add a grocery store to Lafayette due to the demand he noticed for Asian food.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Thirteen companies look to hire 105 at LED job fair

Thirteen manufacturing and logistics companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The companies, which represent the aircraft maintenance industry, shipbuilding, wholesale food distribution and steel fabrication, are looking to fill 105 jobs across...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way

LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas

Amid a spike in shootings in Baton Rouge, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be "looming" because of gang activity. Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Thursday — called amid public outrage over the shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice on Government Street — that police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs

PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
BATON ROUGE, LA

