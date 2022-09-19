A Villa Ridge woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 100 and Route AT in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Joseph Konacki of Arnold was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala east on 100, and failed to stop a steady red light and struck a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by 44-year-old Kristine Lindsley of Villa Ridge. Lindsley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 5:40 Sunday afternoon. Konacki was later charged with Vehicle Hijacking and Driving While Intoxicated.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO