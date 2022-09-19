Read full article on original website
ktmoradio.com
Scott County Traffic Crash Leaves One Person Seriously Hurt
A Sikeston man was seriously hurt after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup that crossed the center line of Missouri 77 just south of Oran. Troop E reports 39 year old Andrew Ponder was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital following the accident that happened just before noon Wednesday.
ktmoradio.com
MoDOT Schedules Work in Pemiscot County
SIKESTON—Route YY in Pemiscot County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route T to County Road 375 near Portageville. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 7 a.m. to 4...
KMOV
Crash closes road in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash has closed a portion of Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Police tell News 4 the street is closed from Public Works Drive to Boone’s Crossing so officers can investigate a fatal accident. Other information was not immediately known.
Woman dies on WB I-64 near Poplar Street Bridge
A Table Rock, Illinois woman died on the highway Tuesday morning. Police blocked multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 64 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.
Stormy weather causes damage in Missouri/Illinois area
The stormy weather Wednesday night did a bit of damage across the area.
kbsi23.com
Intersection of Hwy. 74, South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau open after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to the intersection of South Kingshighway and MO 74 Monday around 11:16 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash. Medical personnel responded to the scene. No word on injuries. There were police officers on scene directing traffic. Traffic is now moving...
ktmoradio.com
Traffic Accidents Injure Three People
A Florida man was hurt during the noon hour Monday when his motorcycle ran off I-55 in Pemiscot County and overturned. The MSHP reports 21 year old Brandon Sanford of Pensacola received moderate injuries and was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. The accident happened about 12:45 p.m. One person was...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man killed in crash
On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
wgel.com
ATV Accident In Bond County
An ATV accident in Bond County injured a man Friday morning. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified at 10:52 a.m. of the incident at 1847 Jaketown Road near Donnellson. A sheriff’s department officer said the injured man is 72 years old, but did not identify him. It was...
KFVS12
Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash
A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
Kait 8
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
Cottleville Woman Injured in Personal Watercraft Accident at LOTO
A Cottleville woman was injured in a personal watercraft accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Searay, driven by 59-year-old Thomas M. Morrow of Rocky Mount, was at the 6 ½ mile marker of the main channel around 3 p.m., when he mistakenly grabbed the throttle instead of the gear shift, causing the vessel to rapidly accelerate in reverse, striking a docked 1990 Fountain Boat, driven by 36-year-old Amy Kohl of Cottleville.
ktmoradio.com
Update on Route TT Road Work
SIKESTON – Here’s an update on road work we told you about yesterday. Route TT in Dunklin County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement improvements. This section of roadway is located from Route 164 to the Arkansas State line. Work will take place...
mymoinfo.com
Arnold man arrested after crash in Franklin County
A Villa Ridge woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 100 and Route AT in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Joseph Konacki of Arnold was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala east on 100, and failed to stop a steady red light and struck a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by 44-year-old Kristine Lindsley of Villa Ridge. Lindsley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 5:40 Sunday afternoon. Konacki was later charged with Vehicle Hijacking and Driving While Intoxicated.
ktmoradio.com
Steele Man Arrested by MSHP
A Steele man was arrested by the MSHP Wednesday morning. 58 year old Kendall Puckett was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrants out of Pemiscot County on charges of DWI, no valid driver’s license, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He was...
KFVS12
Motorcycle-truck crash claims life of 26-year-old in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. The crash happened at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 on Grand Avenue at the intersection of Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State...
kbsi23.com
Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
A 20-year-old Farina man, Diego Barradas of South Walnut, turned himself in on a domestic battery charge. Illinois State Police arrested 38-year-old James Stroup of Oglesby Street in Salem for unlawful use of a weapon. He was given a notice to appear in court. 30-year-old Billy Williams of South Elm...
KFVS12
Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County
Joshua Wiseman & Chloé’ Ray discuss National Vote Registration Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau.
