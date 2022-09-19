Woman critically injured in crash on Nolensville Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Woodycrest Avenue.SEE ALSO| Metro Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
According to Metro police, the woman sustained injuries to her head and was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Officials say they are investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run crash.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
