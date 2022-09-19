ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman critically injured in crash on Nolensville Pike

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Woodycrest Avenue.

According to Metro police, the woman sustained injuries to her head and was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Officials say they are investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run crash.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

