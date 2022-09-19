Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police.

Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m.

The firefighters went outside and didn’t see a driver in the car. No one inside was injured and the building sustained minimal damage.

No further information is known at this time.

