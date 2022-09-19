ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice rink coming to Cambridge for holiday season

By Heather Sevigny
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

As Guernsey County preps for another year of Dickens characters, holiday light shows and horse-drawn carriage rides, three local businessmen are busy working on adding something new to the Cambridge holiday scene - an ice-skating rink.

Kaleb Graham, Johnny Westfall, and Daulton Wiggins have big plans for the currently unused, grass-covered area just west of the viaduct, next door to Graham's Production Studio. "A couple of years ago we were sitting around the office, thinking how we wanted to do more (in the community). We started tossing around ideas and kind of landed on ice skating. We really rushed it and tried to do it last year, but we knew we just didn't have enough time. So, we took another year to create a game plan to make sure it would all work out well" Graham said.

The rink is similar to the one that was set up in Caldwell last year. "Same idea, different product," said Wiggins. The synthetic ice rink boards are self-lubricating, wear-resistant, and are expected to perform better after use. The trio did a lot of research before jumping into the project, including meeting with professional skaters, and noticed the majority of outdoor rinks struggled to keep the surface clean. The group has a plan to cover the surface every night and strictly control maintenance throughout the season.

Westfall Services will be prepping the concrete area and getting the land ready this month and bringing in other companies for the installation. The team has decided to go with a local company for concrete, but haven't yet made that decision.

A tentative opening date is scheduled for Nov. 11, but that all depends on a key factor, the shipping dates of the boards. "It's going to be close. They're making it now...we worked with the company to do the design" Graham said. The 40' by 80' rink will be outfitted with boards similar to those used in hockey, known as dasher boards. The group also sees the potential to accommodate a hockey league on a few nights a week.

Rental skates will be available for those who don't have them, but guests are welcome to bring their own. Talks have also begun with vendors about concessions. The group is in the process of getting quotes from local coffee companies and hopes to team up with one of the bigger vendors in the area. Food trucks are also a possibility, depending on logistics and parking options. Skaters and rink guests will have access to the free lots and street side parking in downtown, with a limited number of spots being available at the rink itself. Handicap parking will be also available.

In order to capitalize on the foot traffic that downtown Cambridge sees around the holiday season with shoppers and tourists, the group has met with city officials to discuss a possible walkway under the viaduct in the future. "They want to see it up and running first. (Then) people can park at Theo's, go to all the shops, go eat...do that and then walk down to the rink," Graham said.

The trio is grateful for the support and help they've received from the community. Debbie Robinson at the Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors & Convention Bureau spoke with them about getting a tree put up and after speaking with Julie Davey, Dickens Victorian Village president, the group is excited about the possibility of having ice rink themed Dickens characters at the location.

The rink will be open seasonally from November through March. The skating rink hours will be mostly in the evenings, to allow more people to enjoy it. Hours will be from 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. "We're leaving the beginning of the week open for hockey leagues, private company parties, field trips for schools, stuff like that" Graham noted.

The cost to skate will be $8 an hour with $2 skate rentals. Season passes are planned as well as specials and events throughout the holiday season. The trio has discussed having Santa Claus visit the rink, putting up a large Christmas tree, holding fundraisers, and hosting live music performances.

When asked what he considered to be the biggest obstacle to seeing the rink succeed, Westfall answered with the same energy he and his company bring to the project, optimism, "Every day we're faced with obstacles and we always overcome them. We have (had) such huge support from the community and everybody, that this is honestly the easiest business we've ever put together. The biggest obstacle I foresee will be making sure we give the community something special."

According to Wiggins, "We want to build something more like a park. More of a family-friendly place, more than ice skating. You know, the grandparents that bring the kids down to skate, we want something for them too."

For more information and to keep up to date on the progress, visit the Cambridge Ice Rink Facebook page .

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Ice rink coming to Cambridge for holiday season

The Daily Jeffersonian

