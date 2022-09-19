ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Livingston Parish leaders ask federal, state agencies to pause CO2 injection well permits

Two weeks after the Livingston Parish Council imposed a year-long moratorium on carbon capture injection wells, members unanimously approved a resolution asking state and federal agencies to pause permitting for projects associated with the technology. “I want to make sure agencies responsible for permitting these activities understand we are opposed,”...
North Louisiana highway projects receive funding

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that 22 projects around the state received bids recently. Fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $105.1 million. North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:. Bridge Replacement and Repair:. Replacement of Middle Fork Bayou and...
Jury Convicts Louisiana Man of Bankruptcy Fraud and Tax Evasion After Concealing Property and Funds Using Family Members

Jury Convicts Louisiana Man of Bankruptcy Fraud and Tax Evasion After Concealing Property and Funds Using Family Members. Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a federal jury in Lake Charles, Louisiana returned a guilty verdict Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth, Louisiana, following a week-long trial. Boswell was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. presided over the trial.
Mayor fails in last-ditch effort to stop Lafayette Council investigation into drainage work

A last-ditch effort by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to avoid a City Council investigation of his administration failed Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to transfer $100,000 for an audit and investigation into questionable drainage projects and whether Guillory benefitted in any way from city-parish projects. Prior to the vote, Guillory...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Thirteen companies look to hire 105 at LED job fair

Thirteen manufacturing and logistics companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The companies, which represent the aircraft maintenance industry, shipbuilding, wholesale food distribution and steel fabrication, are looking to fill 105 jobs across...
Walker City Council passes resolution that may allow cell tower on city land

At its monthly meeting Sept. 12, the Walker City Council introduced a resolution that, if passed at its next meeting, will allow the city to exchange approximately an acre of land for the building of a cell tower that will provide broadband internet access for users in a wide area of Livingston and neighboring parishes.
WALKER, LA

