theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish leaders ask federal, state agencies to pause CO2 injection well permits
Two weeks after the Livingston Parish Council imposed a year-long moratorium on carbon capture injection wells, members unanimously approved a resolution asking state and federal agencies to pause permitting for projects associated with the technology. “I want to make sure agencies responsible for permitting these activities understand we are opposed,”...
fox8live.com
Discovery of nesting sea turtles could make the case for restoring a Louisiana island chain
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scientists visiting the Chandeleur Islands recently discovered more evidence of sea turtles, following a surprising nesting season on Louisiana’s most remote spot 75 miles east of New Orleans. Last June, state biologists looking for evidence of sea turtles spotted 53 turtle crawls, the trails in...
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana highway projects receive funding
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that 22 projects around the state received bids recently. Fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $105.1 million. North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:. Bridge Replacement and Repair:. Replacement of Middle Fork Bayou and...
fox8live.com
Louisiana’s largest coastal project ‘at the two-yard line,’ CPRA says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southwest of Morgan City, a channel cut from the Atchafalaya River in the 1940s built a brand new delta, accidentally. No one expected it, but supporters of using the Mississippi River to build land often point to the Wax Lake Outlet. “This is tremendous habitat,” said...
WDSU
Pink 'leech-looking' growths along water in JP and Orleans; experts say they come from apple snails
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There's an infestation of sorts along waterways in Louisiana. Drivers may have seen pink snail-like creatures growing along canals in Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish. It has a lot of people scratching their heads and has caused a lot of talk on social media. "I...
NOLA.com
‘Monumental’: Louisiana takes major step toward unprecedented coastal restoration project
An unprecedented project to fight land loss devastating Louisiana’s coast by diverting sediment and water from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin took a major step toward definitive approval on Monday with the release of a final environmental assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps released...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana approves 4 solar projects for Entergy, a small step toward a cleaner power grid
Entergy Louisiana, which relies heavily on natural gas-fired power plants to make electricity, has taken a step toward diversifying its power generation, getting approval Wednesday from regulators for a series of solar projects around the state. Entergy is expected to eventually get 475 megawatts of power from four solar plants...
theadvocate.com
A blood test that detects cancer without symptoms could be a game changer for Louisiana
Within a dozen patient blood draws, Dr. David Myers, an internal medicine physician in Metairie, got the first positive result for a new blood test that detects cancer last summer. A healthy patient in her 60s had a marker that indicated she may have a type cancer related to HPV,...
Bayou St. John tops its banks after too much water let in from Lake Pontchartrain
NEW ORLEANS — Wading through water and ducks Wednesday morning, New Orleans Rowing Club coach Emily Gass had to check on equipment after getting a call that water from Bayou St. John was overflowing. “It was panic. We wanted to know if the boats were OK,” Gass said. “We...
What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far in the Gulf of Mexico. However, WAFB’s First Alert Weather Team is turning its focus to possible new development. “We’re getting a lot of attention on what is called Invest 98L. It’s gonna move...
Jury Convicts Louisiana Man of Bankruptcy Fraud and Tax Evasion After Concealing Property and Funds Using Family Members
Jury Convicts Louisiana Man of Bankruptcy Fraud and Tax Evasion After Concealing Property and Funds Using Family Members. Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a federal jury in Lake Charles, Louisiana returned a guilty verdict Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth, Louisiana, following a week-long trial. Boswell was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. presided over the trial.
theadvocate.com
Mayor fails in last-ditch effort to stop Lafayette Council investigation into drainage work
A last-ditch effort by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to avoid a City Council investigation of his administration failed Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to transfer $100,000 for an audit and investigation into questionable drainage projects and whether Guillory benefitted in any way from city-parish projects. Prior to the vote, Guillory...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
theadvocate.com
Rouses breaks ground on market in north Baton Rouge: 'It's an area that needs a store'
Rouses Markets executives and Baton Rouge leadership broke ground on a new store at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive on Thursday, a location that city leaders say will help redevelop a major street and make a dent in the food deserts of North Baton Rouge. "We...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette mayor restores large pay raises for directors despite unanimous rejection by both councils
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory wants to restore more than $250,000 in raises for non civil service directors and top staff that the City and Parish Councils stripped from his budget. The City and Parish Councils on Sept. 8 unanimously rejected the raises Guillory proposed in his preliminary 2022-23 budget for...
Former Louisiana resident rides out Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico
Jason Routzahn, a former New Orleanian who now lives in Puerto Rico, is giving us a sense of what it's like on the island after riding out the storm.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
theadvocate.com
Finding workers is Baton Rouge's biggest economic problem right now, local leaders say
The battle for talent continues to dominate strategy discussions for Baton Rouge area businesses, local economic leaders said Tuesday during The Advocate’s Fall Economic Outlook Summit. The Baton Rouge metro area had about 31,000 open jobs in July compared to 17,000 unemployed workers, said Adam Knapp, president and CEO...
theadvocate.com
Thirteen companies look to hire 105 at LED job fair
Thirteen manufacturing and logistics companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The companies, which represent the aircraft maintenance industry, shipbuilding, wholesale food distribution and steel fabrication, are looking to fill 105 jobs across...
theadvocate.com
Walker City Council passes resolution that may allow cell tower on city land
At its monthly meeting Sept. 12, the Walker City Council introduced a resolution that, if passed at its next meeting, will allow the city to exchange approximately an acre of land for the building of a cell tower that will provide broadband internet access for users in a wide area of Livingston and neighboring parishes.
