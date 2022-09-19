Unveiling of Pet Memorial Garden. 3 PM. All are invited to our Open House and Community Pet Memorial Garden Unveiling and Blessing. Light refreshments will be served. Blessing at 3:15 PM. The Memorial Garden was developed to offer families a peaceful space in nature where they can come to reflect upon the memories of their beloved pets who have passed on. Benches in the garden provide the perfect place to meditate and reflect. Pet industry representatives will be present to answer questions regarding end of life decisions and memorials. Brooklyn Road Veterinary Clinic, 6551 Brooklyn Rd. Jackson.

JACKSON, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO