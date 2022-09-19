Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jtv.tv
Thursday, September 22, 2022
JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Zoe Lyons, Jackson Director, MDHHS. Justin & Roberta Dalenberg, Veritas, Grand River Brewery & Doll’ N Burgers. 9 AM and 11 AM. Today on The Bart Hawley Show: Clay McAndrews & Jacque Austin, Co-Directors, Bright Walls and...
jtv.tv
Events of September 23, 24, and 25, 2022
Unveiling of Pet Memorial Garden. 3 PM. All are invited to our Open House and Community Pet Memorial Garden Unveiling and Blessing. Light refreshments will be served. Blessing at 3:15 PM. The Memorial Garden was developed to offer families a peaceful space in nature where they can come to reflect upon the memories of their beloved pets who have passed on. Benches in the garden provide the perfect place to meditate and reflect. Pet industry representatives will be present to answer questions regarding end of life decisions and memorials. Brooklyn Road Veterinary Clinic, 6551 Brooklyn Rd. Jackson.
jtv.tv
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Aisleen Pack, Assistant Principal with Andre Wierlenga, Merit Scholarship Winner, Western High School. Dennis Worden, GM, McKibben Media Group. Andrew Volk, Brand Development & Co-Owner, Ogma Brewing Company. 9 AM and 11 AM. Today on The Bart Hawley...
jtv.tv
Jackson YMCA
This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Builds the community’s understanding of the YMCA’s cause and impact. Develops and implements effective marketing and communication strategies. OUR CULTURE:. Our mission and core values...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard September 21, 2022
Western 3, Northwest 0: The Panthers won 25-14, 25-20, and 25-18 to remain undefeated in Interstate-8 Conference play. Finley Elder finished with 13 kills and DeAnna Barrett added 10 kills for Western. Brynn Rogers finished with 35 assists and Kayda Herrick finished with 17 digs for the Panthers. Jillian Osterberg dished 13 assists and Ava Golightly recorded six digs for Northwest.
jtv.tv
Jackson County Cumulative Report: 45,968 COVID-19 Positive Cases and 602 Deaths
(September 21, 2022 12:00 PM) The Jackson County Health Department released the COVID-19 positive numbers for Jackson County. As of 12:00 PM today, there are 45,968 positive cases (cumulative), and 602 deaths (cumulative)*. There are 262 new cases and 4 new deaths since last Wednesday’s report. The next report...
jtv.tv
Fourth Street Closure Begins Monday
(September 20, 2022 9:02 PM) Beginning on Monday, September 26, 2022, Fourth Street will be closed to southbound traffic at Griswold. This closure is not a City of Jackson initiative, it is part of a project by AT&T to rehabilitate an AT&T manhole within the Fourth-Griswold intersection. Work is expected...
Comments / 0