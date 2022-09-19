ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is running in Asheville, Buncombe? Candidate list, election dates; voting started

By Joel Burgess, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago
ASHEVILLE - In the Nov. 8 general election local voters are already casting ballots to help determine the congressional balance of power and pick winners in a history-making school board competition.

Voters in Asheville and the rest of Buncombe County will help choose the state's next U.S. senator and 11th District House member. They will also make decisions about who will sit on the North Carolina Supreme Court.

In local races, candidates are vying for spots in the state General Assembly's House and Senate, the office of sheriff, the county Board of Commissioners and Asheville mayor and City Council.

Buncombe County Schools will elect new board members, along with, for first time, Asheville City Schools. That follows a change in state law switching the board from an appointed to elected body.

Election Services Director Corinne Duncan said on Sept. 15 that voting was already "in progress." Election workers began mailing out absentee ballots Sept. 9 and had sent out 2,500 as of Sept. 15. Some voters had already returned some completed ballots by Sept. 10.

Races for Buncombe District and Superior Court judges are uncontested with no Republicans in the mix. So is the district attorney contest after incumbent Todd Williams won the Democratic primary.

As for questions, Duncan said "most people want to know the voting options and how to get a sample ballot."

Here is some of that key information with links.

Key dates, information

Voters can cast ballots one of three ways: by absentee ballot, early in-person voting, and voting on the day of the Nov. 8 election. No photo ID is needed to vote.

Request absentee ballot: now until Nov. 1.

Absentee ballots are one of three ways voters can cast a ballot. Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot using a form found here: buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/election/default.aspx. Voters can also call and ask for an absentee request form to be mailed to them. Once completed, request forms can be mailed to Election Services, PO Box 7468, Asheville, NC 28802-7468. Or hand delivered to Election Services, 59 Woodfin Place, Asheville, NC 28801.

After receiving a ballot, voters can mark ballots and must return them to Election Services by 5 p.m. Nov. 8 or post marked by Nov. 8 and received in the mail by Nov. 14. They can be hand delivered by the voter, a near relative or a verified legal guardian.

Register to vote: by Oct. 14.

Register using the form found here: buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/election/default.aspx. Or get a form at Election Services. Mail completed forms to Election Services, PO Box 7468, Asheville, NC 28802-7468. Or hand deliver it to Election Services, 59 Woodfin Place, Asheville, NC 28801.

Another option: Voters who plan to cast ballots during early voting can register on that same day.

In-person early voting: Oct. 20 - Nov. 5 (Saturday at 3 p.m.)

Registered and unregistered voters can go to any of 20 early county voting sites to mark a ballot.

Election Day: Nov. 8

Registered voters can also vote the day of the election at their designated polling places.

Candidates

Ballots differ depending on where voters live. Each ballot will have one N.C. Senate district race and one N.C. House district race. Voters living in some municipalities will get to vote in city or town elections.

U.S. SENATE

  • Matthew Hoh, Wake Forest, Green Party
  • Cheri Beasley, Raleigh, Democrat
  • Shannon W. Bray, Apex, Libertarian
  • Ted Budd, Raleigh, Republican

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 11

  • David Adam Coatney, Fletcher, Libertarian
  • Chuck Edwards, Flat Rock, Republican
  • Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Asheville, Democrat

NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE, SEAT 03

  • Richard Dietz, Raleigh, Republican
  • Lucy Inman, Raleigh, Democrat

NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE, SEAT 05

  • Sam J. Ervin IV, Morganton, Democrat
  • Trey Allen, Hillsborough, Republican

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, SEAT 08

  • Julee Tate Flood, Holly Springs, Republican
  • Carolyn Jennings Thompson, Oxford, Democrat

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, SEAT 09

  • Brad A. Salmon, Sanford, Democrat
  • Donna Stroud, Garner, Republican

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, SEAT 10

  • John M. Tyson, Fayetteville, Republican
  • Gale Murray Adams, Fayetteville, Democrat

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, SEAT 11

  • Darren Jackson, Raleigh, Democrat
  • Michael J. Stading, Charlotte, Republican

NC STATE SENATE, DISTRICT 46 (Eastern Buncombe County, excluding Asheville, plus McDowell and Burke counties.)

  • Warren Daniel, Morganton, Republican
  • Billy Martin, Marion, Democrat

NC STATE SENATE, DISTRICT 49 (Asheville and the rest of western Buncombe County.)

  • Julie Mayfield, Asheville, Democrat
  • John Anderson, Candler, Republican

NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 114 (East Buncombe County, including central and East Asheville.)

  • Everett D. Pittillo, Black Mountain, Republican
  • J. Eric Ager, Fairview, Democrat

NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 115 (South and southwest Buncombe County, including West and South Asheville.)

  • Lindsey Prather, Enka, Democrat
  • Pratik Bhakta, Asheville, Republican

NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 116 (North and northwest Buncombe County, including West Asheville.)

  • Mollie Rose, Weaverville, Republican
  • Caleb Rudow, Asheville, Democrat

NC SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE, DISTRICT 28, SEAT 01

  • Jacqueline Grant, Asheville, Democrat

NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DISTRICT 28, SEAT 01

  • Ward D. Scott, Asheville, Democrat

NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DISTRICT 28, SEAT 02

  • Julie M. Kepple, Asheville, Democrat

NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DISTRICT 28, SEAT 03

  • Patricia Kaufmann Young, Asheville, Democrat

NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DISTRICT 28, SEAT 04

  • Susan (Smitty) Dotson-Smith, Weaverville, Democrat

NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DISTRICT 28, SEAT 05

  • Ed Clontz, Candler, Democrat

DISTRICT ATTORNEY, DISTRICT 40

  • Todd Williams, Asheville, Democrat

BUNCOMBE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 01

  • Anthony Penland, Swannanoa, Republican
  • Al Whitesides, Asheville, Democrat

BUNCOMBE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 02

  • Martin Moore, Asheville, Democrat
  • Robert Pressley, Bent Creek, Republican

BUNCOMBE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 03

  • Amanda Edwards, Weaverville, Democrat
  • Don Yelton, Jupiter, Republican

BUNCOMBE COUNTY CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

  • Steven Cogburn, Candler, Democrat

BUNCOMBE COUNTY SHERIFF

  • Tracey DeBruhl, Reynolds, Libertarian
  • Trey McDonald, Swannanoa, Republican
  • Quentin Miller, Arden, Democrat

BUNCOMBE SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR (Non-partisan)

  • Anthony D. Cole, Leicester
  • Alan Ditmore, Alexander
  • Sara Nichols, Weaverville
  • Tyler Ross, Leicester

BUNCOMBE COUNTY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION, ENKA (Non-partisan)

  • Judy S. Lewis, Candler
  • Kim Poteat, Candler

BUNCOMBE COUNTY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION, ERWIN (Non-partisan)

  • Greg Parks, Alexander
  • Kim Plemmons, Asheville

BUNCOMBE COUNTY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION, REYNOLDS (Non-partisan)

  • Rob Elliot, Fairview
  • Sara Disher Ratliff, Fairview

CITY OF ASHEVILLE MAYOR (Non-partisan)

  • Esther Manheimer, Elk Mountain Scenic Highway area (North Asheville)
  • Kim Roney, East West Asheville

CITY OF ASHEVILLE CITY COUNCIL (Non-partisan)

  • Maggie Ullman Berthiaume, Chestnut Hills neighborhood (north of downtown)
  • Andrew Fletcher, West End/Clingman Avenue
  • Antanette Mosley, Kenilworth
  • Allison Scott, Montford
  • Sheneika E. Smith, Oakley
  • Nina Tovish, Shiloh

ASHEVILLE CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (Non-partisan)

  • Liza English-Kelly, Burton Street
  • Miri Massachi, Kenilworth
  • Amy Ray, Montford
  • Rebecca Strimer, Montford
  • Sarah Thornburg, Elk Mountain Scenic Highway area (North Asheville)
  • Jesse J. Warren, Grove Park/Sunset
  • William (Bill) Young Jr., East End/Valley Street
  • Pepi Acebo, East West Asheville

TOWN OF BLACK MOUNTAIN MAYOR (Non-partisan)

  • Larry B. Harris
  • Mike Sobol

TOWN OF BLACK MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL (Non-partisan)

  • Alice Berry
  • Bill Christy
  • Rick Earley
  • Weston Hall
  • Sonny Moore

TOWN OF MONTREAT COMMISSIONER (Non-partisan)

  • Mason Blake
  • Kent Otto
  • Thomas Widmer

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

lily
3d ago

Get people with a brain and stop this liberal nonsense it’s every night and day with violence in Asheville it’s pathetic and sickening..

