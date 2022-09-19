ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Central Illinois Proud

No suspect yet in early morning shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria early Thursday morning, and police do not yet have a suspect. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of 13 shots fired. At the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles that had been hit with gunfire.
Overnight shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Central Illinois Proud

Adult male being treated after shots fired in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria, Thursday morning. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. According to Peoria Police PIO, Semone Roth, the victim was transported by private...
Update: Man shot near Taft Homes dies

PEORIA, Ill. – A former Peoria man is the victim of the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Christopher Tillman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, affirmed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and likely died instantly. Tillman was found on...
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Peoria Police confirm man critically wounded in shooting at Taft Homes

UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) - The man shot Tuesday night at Taft Homes public housing in Peoria suffered life threatening injuries. In a news release, Peoria Police said officers immediately started performing life-saving measures on the victim until medical personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital. Police said in...
1470 WMBD

Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Twin Cities#Bloomington Normal
Central Illinois Proud

No suspects located in Peoria armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects. Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Homicide victim identified as Georgia man formerly of Peoria

UPDATE 3:23 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man shot Tuesday night. Christopher Tilman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia and formerly of Peoria, was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. after being transported to OSF unresponsive, not breathing and having no pulse. Autopsy on Tillman shows that he...
wjbc.com

UPDATE: Normal Police release more details on weekend shooting

NORMAL – Normal Police are releasing more details regarding a man who died from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. After a preliminary autopsy report from the McLean County Coroner’s Office, it was determined the 29-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m....
madisoncountyjournal.com

1 shot near Harvey Crossing

A Canton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in the Harvey Crossing subdivision off of Yandell Road near Deerfield Tuesday afternoon, the authorities said. Xavier Amir Gilbert, 19, 147 Links Drive in Canton, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident,...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for shooting, aggravated battery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for several charges related to a shooting that happened on Trewyn Avenue in Peoria on Aug. 17. According to Peoria County court records, 29-year-old Jerrell L. Hardges was indicted for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man facing years in federal prison on gun charge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, 26-year-old Arnez J. Salazar was sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
wcbu.org

Man killed in Tuesday shooting in North Valley

Peoria police are investigating a homicide in the North Valley. Police responded Tuesday just before 9 p.m. on a ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired. Officers on scene found a man in the 600 block of NE Adams with a gunshot wound. That's near the Taft Homes. The man, 46-year-old...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
1470 WMBD

Police want public’s help solving armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for your help in investigating a late-evening armed robbery late Tuesday. Police say it happened at a business near Starr Street and Westmoreland Avenue at around 9:58 p.m. A store employee told investigators four male suspects entered, attempting to rob the employee.
1470 WMBD

13 more arrests made in Peoria Police Anti-Violence Initiative

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says thirteen people were arrested and five traffic tickets were issued in a several hour period Monday. The chief and police say another special enforcement detail was conducted under Echevarria’s Anti-Violence Initiative. In one of the more notable arrests, police...
PEORIA, IL

