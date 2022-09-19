Evansville-area food news: international food festivals, new restaurants and more

EVANSVILLE — We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest.

Large international festival in Bowling Green

The Bowling Green International Festival will happen on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky. Enjoy traditional and modern music and dance, authentic cuisine from around the world including countries from Mexico and Central America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and an international bazaar. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under enter free.

Circus Square Park is at 601 State St., Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Harvest Festival at Healing Gardens

Corpus Christi Healing Gardens Food Ministry is hosting a Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday Sept. 25, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Stop by for 15 varieties of pumpkins and gourds, sausage burgers, apple cider and drinks, baked goods, kids' activities, hayrides, raffle and much more. A chili cook-off and tasting will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Corpus Christi Healing Gardens is at 5528 Hogue Road.

Docstoberfest at local sports bar

Doc's Sports Bar will be celebrating Docstoberfest on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4-8 p.m. Pop in for the tapping of the Oktoberfest keg, special German menu items, giveaways and a stein hoisting competition.

Doc's is at 1305 Stringtown Road; 812-401-1201.

Sundae Social at the orchard

The Evansville Countryside Orchard will host a Sundae Social on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1-3 p.m. Enjoy a sundae or other chilly treat from JB’s Barnyard ice cream truck and pick apples from the orchard.

The Evansville Countryside Orchard is at 16800 Old Petersburg Road.; 812-490-9559.

German meal and concert

The Evansville Germania Maennerchor will host a fall concert and dinner on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 5-11 p.m. The Maennerchor and Damenchor concert begins at 7 p.m. and the Headliner Band will play dance music from 8-11 p.m. On the menu is a schnitzel meal with red cabbage, potatoes and green beans. Tickets are $15. Reserve by Tuesday, Sept. 20 by calling 812-422-1915 after 3 p.m.

Germania Maennerchor is at 916 N. Fulton Ave.; 812-422-1915.

Oktoberfest at Hendobrewco

The Henderson Brewing Co. will celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at noon. Look for new beer releases including Oktoberfest Marzen; brats and more from Tom’s Smokin’ Bar-B-Q ; and live music from Rhein Valley Brass and Cat Daddy Cade.

The Henderson Brewing Co. is at 737 Second St., Henderson, Kentucky.; 270-200-4314.

New Korean Restaurant

Jumak Korean is the new restaurant preparing to open in the in the former Raffi’s Oasis Cafe location at 5702 E. Virginia St. No opening date has yet been announced.

New BBQ restaurant

Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ has released a menu and an opening date of Friday, Oct. 21. Prepare to enjoy chopped smoked whole hog, ribs and pork butt, turkey breast, chicken, sausage, brisket and mutton with homemade sauces including a peach sauce and golden mustard sauce. Have it on a platter or in a sandwich. Sides include greens, macaroni and cheese, onion strings and more.

Kenny’s Smoke Shack will be at 901 W. Franklin St.

German food at Myriad Brewing

Pappa Bear’s food truck and catering will offer a special German menu at Myriad Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Downtown Evansville location and on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Newburgh location, serving from 5-8 p.m. or until sold out both days. Enjoy smoked pig knuckles, bacon-wrapped sausages, German bologna, bratwurst, kielbasa and German pork roll sandwiches with kraut and other German sides.

Myriad Brewing Company is at 101 S.E. First St., Suite 1; 812-402-1515; and 8245 High Pointe Drive, Newburgh; 812-18-9155.

Fundraiser for EVSC clothing resource

Scooping for Students will happen on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 3-7 p.m. at Bosse Field. Food trucks will be serving and collecting donations for Hangers , the EVSC clothing resource.

Bosse Field is at 23 Don Mattingly Way.

Barbecue contest in St. Philips

The St. Philip’s Inn Brew-B-Que l ive barbecue competition will happen on Friday, Sept. 23 beginning at 9 p.m. and continue through Saturday, Sept. 24, until 4 p.m. Enjoy the barbecue competition, food, drinks, live music, door prizes and a half pot.

The St. Philip’s Inn is at 11200 Upper Mount Vernon Road; 812-985-5558.

New brunch menu at popular bar and grill

The Stockwell Inn is now serving Saturday brunch from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday. On the menu are breakfast pizza, breakfast bowls, breakfast tacos, chicken and waffles, mimosas, loaded bloody Marys and more.

The Stockwell Inn is at 4001 E Eichel Ave.; 812-476-2384.

Fall Fest Munchie Map

The West Side Nut Club has released the Munchie Map for Fall Festival 2022 with a full list of food booth offerings and locations. Find it here to plan your route of attack.

