ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Scrub Hub: The spongy moth is 'devastating' forests across U.S. and it's coming to Indiana

By Sarah Bowman, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBqp6_0i18kfyz00

I don’t know about you, but something with spongy in the name doesn’t really imply danger. Maybe soft and squishy, but certainly not “the most serious forest defoliator in the United States.”

Despite the name, the spongy moth has natural resources experts across Indiana and the region shaking in their boots.

If the name is not familiar, that’s because the pest recently got a new moniker. Previously called the gypsy moth, the Entomological Society of America changed the name to remove the derogatory term for the Romani people.

Even though the name is new, these moths have been in the U.S. for a long time. Still, they are not native to the country. They are originally from Europe and were accidentally introduced in Massachusetts in 1869. Since then, they have spread steadily westward.

State officials and bug experts are trying to keep them from spreading even further.

For this next edition of the Scrub Hub, we are looking at some key questions about the spongy moth: What makes them so harmful? And what can Hoosiers do about them?

To answer these questions, we spoke with an expert from the state’s Department of Natural Resources to learn more about invasive pest and efforts to stop them.

Short answer: Why are spongy moths so harmful?

The spongy moth landed in Steuben County — the northeast corner of the state where Indiana abuts Michigan and Ohio — in 1998. Since then, it has spread to most northern counties and even further south in the northeastern part of the state.

There are currently nine counties in Indiana are under quarantine for spongy moth, meaning the pest is established in that area. There are two other counties, Lake and Whitley, that are being added to that list.

Wherever these bugs are, they are “the most serious forest defoliator in the United States,” according to Purdue University. Indiana’s DNR agrees, calling the spongy moth one of “the most devastating invasive forest pests” in North America.

Just last year, the spongy moth defoliated over nine million acres of forest in the country, Purdue said. Nearly one million of those acres was in Michigan alone, where the moth has a strong presence.

It’s actually the caterpillar stage of the moth that is known for its voracious and harmful appetite.

The spongy moth caterpillar feeds on over 500 different species of trees and shrubs, said Kristy Stultz, a nursery inspector and compliance officer with DNR’s Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology. She said that make it “easy for it to find a good food source.”

Oak leaves are their preferred food, but the caterpillars also likes poplar, birch, apple, spruce and pine trees. While most trees will produce new leaves after defoliation, repeated snacking can cause some serious issues.

Annual defoliation can cause a great deal of stress on deciduous species, which can lead to a tree’s death in two to four years. A single incident can kill evergreen species, Stultz said.

Long answer: How do they spread and how do I get rid of them?

Adult female spongy moths in the U.S. cannot fly, so spread often occurs by other means. Young caterpillars, for example, can crawl to treetops and are blown by the wind.

One of the main ways, however, the moth moves out of what is considered infested areas is through human movement — unknowingly increasing the rate of spread.

The female will lay egg masses on just about any surface that offers some protection, and the eggs can be difficult to find even when looking for them. It’s then very easy for a person moving a camper, outdoor play equipment or even just a car from northern Indiana to an area where the moth does not yet occur.

Egg masses can contain anywhere from 500 to 1,000 eggs, Stultz said, “so it doesn’t take a lot to create a new population in areas where it doesn’t currently occur.”

The last time an Indiana county was added to the state’s quarantine list was in 2011, “so we have been very effective at managing this pest,” Stultz said. The state entomologist uses trapping data and other information to determine if and when an area will be added.

There are different things the state has done to help slow or control the spread of the spongy moth, and the treatment options depend on things like the location and extent of the population.

If it’s a localized defoliation or egg mass, spraying those trees with horticultural oil may be an option. If the population is beyond that and known to be established, Stultz said an aerial application of what’s called Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki may work best. Commonly referred to as Btk, it’s considered non-toxic to plants and animals other than very specific insects.

Invasive species: What's in a name? Asian carp get a new, more palatable name: Copi

Stultz said another option is what’s known as mating disruption. That’s also achieved through an aerial application, this time of a pheromone that makes it nearly impossible for males and females to find each other to mate.

The state relies heavily on an extensive trapping program to locate and monitor populations and to determine when and where to do management for spongy moth.

In addition to state efforts, there is a lot that Hoosiers can do to help stop the spread.

The first step is being able to identify them in their various life stages.

August is the time of year when adult moths are mating and laying their eggs, before they die at the end of the season. Those eggs do not hatch until the following spring between late April and early May.

The caterpillar stage usually lasts for about seven weeks before going into its cocoon. Adults typically emerge in July to continue the cycle.

Given that timeline, “now is a great time to be on the lookout for” spongy moth egg masses, Stultz said. The masses can be found overwinter until caterpillars hatch in the early spring.

Be on the lookout for a mass that is covered with tan or buff-colored hairs. If the eggs are found, they can be scraped off into a bucket of soapy water and left to soak for a couple of days before being discarded, according to Stultz.

A key thing for Hoosiers is to be aware of these pests and know where the populations are so appropriate precautions can be taken. Stultz encourages people to check their equipment, campers and cars if they are traveling to ensure they aren’t giving a ride to moth eggs that might be hitch-hiking.

And “if you are anywhere in the state, and you have defoliation caused by spongy moth caterpillars, DNR wants to know,” Stultz said. This is especially true if Hoosiers are outside of a quarantined county and believe that they have spongy moth.

All reports can go to DEPP@dnr.IN.gov or can be made by calling 1-866-NO-EXOTIC. People reporting should make sure to provide their name, contact information, location and what they are reporting — all this helps ensure reports get to the nearest DNR inspector so they can be handled in a timely manner.

If you have more questions about spongy moth, other pesky harmful pests that are causing problems in Indiana, or any other topics, let us know!

You can ask us by submitting a question through our Google form below. Can’t see the form? Click here.

Call IndyStar reporter Sarah Bowman at 317-444-6129 or email at sarah.bowman@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook: @IndyStarSarah. Connect with IndyStar’s environmental reporters: Join The Scrub on Facebook.

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

Comments / 1

Related
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
City
Forest, IN
WTOL-TV

More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
Polarbear

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in Florida

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, several sightings in several states on the East Coast have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Florida counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
FLORIDA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Invasive Species#Romani#The Scrub Hub
thecentersquare.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
Salon

The true story of when Congress almost released wild hippos into the Louisiana bayou

The hippopotamus is arguably one of the great physical comedians of the animal world. With its roly-poly body, Shrek-like ears and squat nostrils smushed into a giant snout, it's easy to forget that the absurd-looking creatures are actually quite dangerous to humans. According to the BBC in 2016, hippopotamuses killed an average of 500 people each year in Africa — far more than lions, which tend to inspire far more fear. Theodore Roosevelt himself understood this, and as such was understandably pleased when he managed to kill eight hippos during his famous 1909-1910 safari.
LOUISIANA STATE
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
Salon

The United States' invasive species crisis, in pictures

Like many of my fellow animal-lovers, it pains me to think of killing an insect. There are videos of me as an infant staring in awe at creepy-crawlies as they scuttle past me; as an adult, I've retained that habit. Yet like millions of other Americans, I make an exception...
ANIMALS
Jake Wells

Indiana residents to receive payment for up to $650

cash fanned out in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels/Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
Vox

Blowtorching spotted lanternflies is, in fact, a bad idea

If you see a spotted lanternfly, kill it. Immediately. And without hesitation. That’s our civic duty, according to state officials in New York, Pennsylvania, and other states where these invasive species — which are neither flies nor moths but a type of insect known as a planthopper — have multiplied in recent years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popular Science

Can invasive species ever be ‘good’?

Nature has been globalized—with a big boost from humankind. There are thousands of plants, animals, fungi, and more dwelling in places they never would have reached without our interference. Whether they were initially transplanted by people to be hunted for sport or carried accidentally during commercial trade, few ecosystems are composed entirely of native species anymore.
WILDLIFE
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Fox News

Northern Indiana utility company seeks 16.5% electric rate increase

The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
INDIANA STATE
outsidemagazine

One Solution to Invasive Species: Eat Them

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Sea turtles, burrowing owls, ocelots, and manatees are bordering on dangerously low numbers, but invasive species—Burmese pythons, European starlings, feral hogs, and lionfish—are populating in out-of-control numbers. Consider the emerald ash borer, a glittery insect native to Russia, China, and Japan that started popping up in Michigan in 2002, destroying ash trees in their wake. It’s hypothesized that the species hitched a ride on cargo ships carrying lumber, and, since then, millions of ash trees have been destroyed in the U.S.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Lizards: From tiny geckos to giant Komodo dragons

Lizards are a diverse and ancient group of reptiles that live around the world today. There are thousands of lizard species, and each has special adaptations and traits. There are lizards with frills, lizards with horns, and lizards with wings. Most lizards have four legs, but some get by on two legs and others have no legs at all.
ANIMALS
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy