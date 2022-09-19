ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas

Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic after quietest hurricane season in 40 years

The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been extremely quiet, the first year in four decades with only three tropical storms to form by the end of August.But two storm systems currently brewing in the Atlantic could kick off a more active part of the year as peak hurricane season approaches in September.The first storm system is a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the mid-Atlantic, moving slowly towards North America. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Tuesday gave the storm an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone in the next five days.That means it’s...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Hundreds of thousands without power as severe storms push through Midwest

As cooler air clashed with hot and humid air, volatile storms erupted, triggering heavy downpours and numerous outages across the Midwest. Severe thunderstorms were erupting over portions of the Midwest and Plains into Monday evening as much cooler air clashed with hot and humid air that had been in place over the past few days. Widespread power outages were reported Monday from Michigan to Pennsylvania.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Temps Climb
AOL Corp

A storm by any name: Sleepy hurricane season may wake up in September

Danielle, Earl and Fiona have been patiently waiting their turn. Now there are signs they may come alive, possibly disrupting Labor Day weekend. The next three available names on this year’s list of tropical storms and hurricanes may not be used this month, which would mark only the third time since 1960 without a single named storm in August.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
WWL-AMFM

Highs pushing toward records to end summer

As we roll toward the first day of fall, heat continues to be front and center in the forecast. Today may be the last day of summer but it will feel like we’re right in the middle of it with high temps climbing into the mid-90s.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins

A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy