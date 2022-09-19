Read full article on original website
Related
Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alaska is facing its strongest storm in over a decade
All eyes in Alaska will be on the remnants of Typhoon Merbok as the system moves over the southern Bering Sea on Thursday night -- before becoming what's expected to be the strongest storm to impact the state in more than a decade.
Major update in tropical storm Danielle’s path as it’s set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of Labor Day weekend
TROPICAL Storm Danielle looks set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The weather system is the first named storm since July 3 in what has been the quietest season in more than three decades. Winds of 70mph have been reported in the Atlantic on September...
Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic after quietest hurricane season in 40 years
The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been extremely quiet, the first year in four decades with only three tropical storms to form by the end of August.But two storm systems currently brewing in the Atlantic could kick off a more active part of the year as peak hurricane season approaches in September.The first storm system is a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the mid-Atlantic, moving slowly towards North America. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Tuesday gave the storm an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone in the next five days.That means it’s...
Hundreds of thousands without power as severe storms push through Midwest
As cooler air clashed with hot and humid air, volatile storms erupted, triggering heavy downpours and numerous outages across the Midwest. Severe thunderstorms were erupting over portions of the Midwest and Plains into Monday evening as much cooler air clashed with hot and humid air that had been in place over the past few days. Widespread power outages were reported Monday from Michigan to Pennsylvania.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical Storm Earl on track to become hurricane in coming days
Forecasters expect that Tropical Storm Earl will strengthen and become a hurricane within the next few days, but at the moment it's not expected to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast.
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'major' storm in coming days
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night, with forecasters predicting it to become a "major hurricane" over the next few days though it is not expected to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast. Earl formed in the Caribbean over the weekend and...
AOL Corp
A storm by any name: Sleepy hurricane season may wake up in September
Danielle, Earl and Fiona have been patiently waiting their turn. Now there are signs they may come alive, possibly disrupting Labor Day weekend. The next three available names on this year’s list of tropical storms and hurricanes may not be used this month, which would mark only the third time since 1960 without a single named storm in August.
natureworldnews.com
September Heat Wave to Bring Back Summer-Like Temperatures for the Central US This Weekend
A September heat wave will make residents of the Central US feel summer-like temperatures once again similar to July, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The forecast suggested that the extreme weather will build over the south-central parts of the US this coming weekend and may persist until next week. This comes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highs pushing toward records to end summer
As we roll toward the first day of fall, heat continues to be front and center in the forecast. Today may be the last day of summer but it will feel like we’re right in the middle of it with high temps climbing into the mid-90s.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins
A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
Record heat expected for first day of fall
Fall will arrive tonight at 8:04pm. Before fall gets here there will be a heat punch that may set record highs for the day. 95 degrees is the record with the forecast calling for highs between 95-97 degrees.
Comments / 0