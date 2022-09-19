Warning: This article contains spoilers for Barbarian. Few movies have caused more of a stir than Barbarian. If you haven’t seen it, you probably shouldn’t read this, but if you’re a spoiler freak who lives for this kind of thrill, you may know that most people who have seen Barbarian encourage you to learn as little as possible about the movie going in. That’s because of the movie’s many twists and turns, which we’re about to dive into in depth, so if you really don’t want to know what happens this is your last chance to leave.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO