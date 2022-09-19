Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GRILL DECAY HUDDLE OUTFIT

Answer: When they saw that a doe had jumped the fence and was in their garden, they said – OH "DEER"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Thank you, horseradish, for neither being a radish nor a horse. What you are is a liar food." – Jimmy Fallon

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHEN A PIRATE GROWS RICH ENOUGH, THEY MAKE HIM A PRINCE. – GEORGE R.R. MARTIN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

FAMOUS POP STAR WHO HAS COLLECTED VERY COPIOUS AMOUNTS OF DECORATIVE KNICKKNACKS: LADY GEWGAW

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TOGO CHAD MALI GHANA UGANDA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ENDED, DETERGENT, TENDER, RESISTING, GENERALS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PROCURING STEPSISTER CORROSIVE BLACKMAIL CASCADE CADRE DISUNITED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

My secret location

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Monday, Sept. 19