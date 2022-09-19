Read full article on original website
Kolten Wong has 3 homers, 5 RBIs as Brewers beat Reds
Kolten Wong hit a career-high three home runs and had five RBIs as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers opened a four-game
Dodgers pick up option on injured pitcher Daniel Hudson
Daniel Hudson hasn’t pitched since June, but that apparently didn’t stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from picking up his option
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
