Pa. election 2022: A basic guide to vetting candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, and more
All eyes will be on Pennsylvania this November election as a number of contentious races on the ballot will determine the state’s political future. In the race for governor, voters will pick between Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general; Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator; and a handful of third-party candidates.
Mail ballot fight persists in Pa. and other key states, sure to slow count
Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out vote processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his false claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state — and election officials worry that a replay could be on the horizon in November’s crucial Senate and governor’s races.
New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors
Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
N.J. Gov. Murphy orders big jump in offshore wind
This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight. New Jersey plans to ramp up its reliance on offshore wind, now with a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy to increase the state’s goal for building wind farms off the coast. Murphy, speaking Wednesday at an event in New York...
Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights
Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary Tuesday for engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, alleges that the migrants were told they...
Philly DA Krasner continues defense against impeachment effort
Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.
Dad Vail moves to New Jersey for 2023 due to Schuylkill dredging
A Philadelphia tradition is moving to Pennsauken, New Jersey for 2023. For the first time in its 84-year history, the annual Dad Vail Regatta will be held at Cooper River Park on May 12-13. Moving the storied event to the Cooper was discussed for several years, according to Camden County...
Fracking ban in Delaware River Basin survives Pa. GOP lawmakers’ challenge in federal court
Republican state lawmakers lost their bid to overturn a fracking ban in Northeast Pennsylvania enacted by the regulatory agency that oversees drinking water quality for about 15 million residents in four states. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling Friday that the lawmakers, led by state Sens....
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of the Democrat’s...
New Jersey state troopers join Puerto Rico hurricane recovery efforts
The Emergency Management Assistance Compact allows states and territories to share resources following natural disasters. Under that agreement, New Jersey is sending 74 state troopers, a doctor, and 12 members of the state’s All-Hazards Incident Management Team to help residents in Puerto Rico. “Our hearts and prayers are with...
South Jersey health organization to lead formation of state’s first public health institute
Long-standing health disparities have been exposed and exacerbated due to the COVID pandemic, including in New Jersey where advocates said the public health system in the state has been strained for decades. “Our public health systems in New Jersey are chronically underfunded, leaving state and local health departments with too...
Averted railway strike underscores fragile state of supply chains in Pennsylvania
A tentative labor agreement between freight rail operators and unions brought relief to Pennsylvania industries Thursday. Tens of thousands of rail workers had threatened to walk off the job Friday, but they avoided that outcome following talks that dragged through the night Wednesday. “We’re definitely very thankful … that at...
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
A Texas sheriff will investigate DeSantis’ flight of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flight last week that took roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, said in a news release Monday that his office is investigating whether the migrants were victims of crimes:
Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard are being rehoused on a base in Cape Cod
Authorities in Massachusetts are moving the dozens of migrants who arrived earlier this week in Martha’s Vineyard to Cape Cod. The office for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the state’s emergency management agency relocated the migrants to Joint Base Cape Cod. There, the state will provide shelter, food and other essential services, Baker said.
Climate change in Pa.: More storm-driven power outages possible, analysis says
This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. A new report shows extreme weather is responsible for most power outages across the country in the last two decades. As climate change increases the chance of severe storms, outages could become more frequent if utilities don’t act to harden the electric grid....
5 years on, failures from Hurricane Maria loom large as Puerto Rico responds to Fiona
Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, killing at least 3,000 residents and causing the collapse of the island’s electricity system, the U.S. territory is again facing the aftermath of a massive storm for which it is not fully prepared. In the wake of Fiona, which made...
New report finds a coordinated rise in attempted book bans
Throughout the 2021-22 school year, more than 1,600 book titles were banned, according to a new report by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression. According to the report, the surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color.
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona
Hurricane Fiona left hundreds of people stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach people four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding. For now, government officials are working with religious groups, nonprofits and others braving landslides, thick mud...
How to help people in Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona slammed into southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday, wiping out the power grid and cutting off clean water to most of the island’s residents. President Biden declared an emergency in Puerto Rico, calling on both the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts for residents.
