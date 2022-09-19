ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WHYY

New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors

Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

N.J. Gov. Murphy orders big jump in offshore wind

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight. New Jersey plans to ramp up its reliance on offshore wind, now with a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy to increase the state’s goal for building wind farms off the coast. Murphy, speaking Wednesday at an event in New York...
POLITICS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights

Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary Tuesday for engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, alleges that the migrants were told they...
FLORIDA STATE
WHYY

Philly DA Krasner continues defense against impeachment effort

Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Mehmet Oz
WHYY

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of the Democrat’s...
NFL
WHYY

New Jersey state troopers join Puerto Rico hurricane recovery efforts

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact allows states and territories to share resources following natural disasters. Under that agreement, New Jersey is sending 74 state troopers, a doctor, and 12 members of the state’s All-Hazards Incident Management Team to help residents in Puerto Rico. “Our hearts and prayers are with...
POLITICS
#Absentee Voting#Election State#Special Elections#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Election Day#Pennsylvanians
WHYY

A Texas sheriff will investigate DeSantis’ flight of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flight last week that took roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, said in a news release Monday that his office is investigating whether the migrants were victims of crimes:
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WHYY

Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard are being rehoused on a base in Cape Cod

Authorities in Massachusetts are moving the dozens of migrants who arrived earlier this week in Martha’s Vineyard to Cape Cod. The office for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the state’s emergency management agency relocated the migrants to Joint Base Cape Cod. There, the state will provide shelter, food and other essential services, Baker said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WHYY

New report finds a coordinated rise in attempted book bans

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, more than 1,600 book titles were banned, according to a new report by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression. According to the report, the surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WHYY

Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona

Hurricane Fiona left hundreds of people stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach people four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding. For now, government officials are working with religious groups, nonprofits and others braving landslides, thick mud...
ENVIRONMENT
WHYY

How to help people in Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona slammed into southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday, wiping out the power grid and cutting off clean water to most of the island’s residents. President Biden declared an emergency in Puerto Rico, calling on both the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts for residents.
ENVIRONMENT
