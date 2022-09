After years of delay, police officers in two St. Louis County precincts are getting new workplaces. County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday that work could begin as soon as Friday for the Affton Southwest precinct, with completion by 2023. In November, construction will start on a new space for the North County precinct, which is expected to be completed in early 2024.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO