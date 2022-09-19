ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

The Dish: Island chefs identify 'must-try' specials to order during Flavor Palm Beach

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
Flavor Palm Beach, a September-long dining-deals program, is entering its final days, so what are some of the must-try dishes?

Just ask chefs and other restaurant insiders.

Palm Beach food and dining:Read more stories here

Of the more than 50 restaurants participating through Sept. 30 in the countywide program, seven are in Palm Beach: Almond, Ambassador Grill, Café Boulud, La Goulue, Brandon’s at Tideline Ocean Resort, and Florie’s and Seaway at the Four Seasons. Their three-course Flavor menus start at $25 for lunch and $45 for dinner.

A can’t-miss dish on the Flavor menu at La Goulue is tuna tartare (Tartare de Thon Japonais), said General Manager Mathieu Potelle.

While foie gras torchon and lobster pasta are among other dishes on the three-course dinner menu ($65), tuna tartare is irresistible with “the complex textures it has once we add our homemade tempura bites to the fresh Ahi Tuna,” Potelle told the Daily News. “The magic happens after tossing the tartare in our wasabi-miso seasoning.” The appetizer, he said, is “one of La Goulue’s most iconic dishes.”

One dish that shouldn't be missed on Almond’s Flavor menus, said head chef Brendan Long, is cavatelli with veal-and-pork sausage, bitter greens, pecorino and tomatoes.

“We source the ricotta from a local producer (in Miami), make the cavatelli by hand and make our sausage in house,” Long told the Daily News. “It’s a simple but elegant dish … nuanced and exciting while also being approachable and rustic.”

Among other items on Almond’s three-course lunch and dinner menus are steamed mussels and banana leaf-steamed mahi mahi.

A must-try dish on Café Boulud’s three-course Flavor menus: Dover sole, executive chef Dieter Samijn said.

“It’s enjoyed by locals, snowbirds — anyone who comes to visit us. …We wanted to offer one of our staples rather than a watered-down menu option that doesn’t truly showcase the very best of Café Boulud.”

Café Boulud’s Flavor menus — $49 at lunch and $67 at dinner — feature Café Boulud favorites, plus dishes from other Daniel Boulud restaurants. Look for steak tartare and bouillabaisse, among other items.

Meanwhile, octopus carpaccio on the Flavor dinner menu at the Four Seasons’ Florie’s is a “classic” example of the restaurant’s “worldly cuisine” with local flavors, chef de cuisine Nino La Spina said.

As part of a set three-course menu ($65) with a Rohan duck leg entrée and ricotta tart dessert, the octopus carpaccio is “one of my favorite dishes in Sicilian cuisine,” Italy native La Spina said.

Mango offers a “refreshing flavor” to the vinaigrette and cilantro seeds and Sicilian pistachios add “a complementary texture to the tender octopus."

Ambassador Grill and Brandon’s are featuring three-course dinner menus for Flavor Palm Beach.

Seafood fritto misto and steak frites are among items on Ambassador Grill’s dinner menu ($55), while Brandon’s $49 dinner menu offers such choices as ceviche and Mandarin orange salad.

Seaway is offering a set $25 three-course lunch menu with green gazpacho, crispy chicken sandwich and citrus-mascarpone cake.

Just south in Manalapan, Flavor participants include Eau Palm Beach’s Polpo ($65 three-course dinner), Angle ($95 three-course dinner) and Breeze Ocean Kitchen ($50 three-course lunch).

Among them, the menu at Polpo — a sister to the original Polpo in Greenwich, Conn. — features a dish the restaurant’s chef, Kevin Knieriemen, says guests should try: chicken Milanese with a pan-dried lightly breaded chicken cutlet served with baby arugula, heirloom tomatoes and extra-virgin olive oil.

“This dish is the perfect contrast between the crisp tender chicken cutlet, and the vibrant flavors of ripe tomatoes, lemony acidity and peppery arugula,” Knieriemen said. “It’s both light and rich.”

For more information, visit flavorpb.com.

Comments / 0

 

Florida Weekly

Live large in Palm Beach for $145 million

America’s No. 1 buyer of extraordinary mansions, Larry Ellison, is selling one from his Florida collection — and it’s a big one. Mr. Ellison’s Seminole Beach estate, in an exclusive part of North Palm Beach with 520+ feet of ocean frontage, is listed at $145 million. Mr. Ellison paid $80 million for the property, which is in the ultra-exclusive neighborhood of Seminole Landing and has two sets of gates and 24-hour security, in 2021.
PALM BEACH, FL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida

There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Five things to know about Boca Raton's new waterfront park: Ocean Strand Park

A vacant lot will soon be transformed into Boca Raton's newest waterfront park, created to preserve history and showcase the city's natural beauty. The permitting process for Ocean Strand Park, 14 acres of land between Spanish River Blvd. and Palmetto Park Road, was completed in September. The spectacular plans for the park that stretches from the beach to the intracoastal waterway, include hiking and biking paths, benches and picnic tables and a kayak launch.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'Best Donut Shop in America' features Latin food specials in West Palm for Hispanic Heritage Month

In addition to the decadent, Instagram-ready doughnuts on display at West Palm Beach’s new Salty Donut shop, you can now get flan wrapped in a pastelito pocket and a Cold Brew Con Leche, a rich blend of coffee, sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk.  Those specials, which are available through Sunday, are owners and founders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez’s nod to Hispanic Heritage Month. But celebrating the month, which kicked off Sept. 15, may be a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free kids admission at Brazilian Festival in Fort Lauderdale

For a lively event with international flair, flavors and rhythm, Brazilian Festival in Fort Lauderdale features food vendors, rides and plenty of live entertainment. The event includes a parade with percussion and Samba dancers, art displays and a kids’ zone. An emphasis on protecting the Amazon forest and environmental responsibility is part of the festivities.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American

Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
miamirealtors.com

Palm Beach Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Rise in August 2022; Total Active Listings Increase for Second Consecutive Month

MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales and total inventory increased for the second consecutive month in August 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “More opportunities for Palm Beach real estate and Palm Beach County market buyers...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Person
La Goulue
Person
Daniel Boulud
floridaweekly.com

Room to grow in Presidential Estates

This bright and spacious home is tucked away on an inviting, treelined street in the gated community of Presidential Estates, in the heart of West Palm Beach. The house has a beautiful arched doorway, and offers four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, plus a den. With an attached two-car garage, soaring ceilings and a large open floor plan, this residence has the bones of a traditional single-family home with plenty of room to expand.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

A PRICELESS PEARL OF A CITY

Boca Raton Museum show highlights a historic Black neighborhood at heart of city. THE OLDEST COMMUNITY IN BOCA Raton has a message for anyone asking if it’s for sale. Rather than using words, it has enlisted a series of candid photographs by an activist photographer to convey the answer: No.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover

Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
fsrmagazine.com

Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Plots Second Florida Location

Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza, a beloved, New England-based restaurant renowned for its crispy, thin-crust pizza, oven-baked wings, fresh salads, and craveable iconic Hot Oil Pizza, today announced its second Florida location is coming soon. With a combined hospitality industry experience of more than 30 years, husband-and-wife team Jordan and...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Galleria Fort Lauderdale Presents: “Eat Your Heart Out”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s deemed Fort Lauderdale’s favorite food and “fun” raiser. The 9th annual “Eat Your Heart Out” event promises delectable gourmet food creations, live entertainment and the satisfaction of giving to a worthy cause. The social occasion benefits the Heart...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

1000 NORTH Bourbon Pairings

To celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month, 1000 NORTH has curated a series of pairings. Honoring our native spirit, the restaurant is offering an appetizer, entrée and dessert each paired with a different bourbon. The country ham & fig bruschetta is paired with the Jefferson’s Reserve while the Kurabuta pork tomahawk complements the rich vanilla and toffee notes of the Buffalo Trace bourbon. If you have a sweet tooth, save room for dessert. The campfire s’mores are served with the Woodford Reserve Double Oaked.
JUPITER, FL
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries in Hollywood, FL

The sprawling coastal city of Hollywood in South Florida is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The lengthy Hollywood Beach Broadwalk borders the palm-lined Hollywood Beach. An outdoor amphitheater and a stunning fountain are attractions of Arts Park at Young Circle. The Art and Culture Center of Hollywood nearby hosts...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Comments / 0

