Effective: 2022-09-22 14:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-23 14:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Municipality of Skagway; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island Heavy Rain And River Rises Possible Sunday Through Wednesday For SE Alaska An atmospheric river with embedded systems will likely impact Southeast Alaska Sunday through Wednesday. Ensemble guidance has been increasingly indicative of two separate rain events associated with the same atmospheric river; the first for the S half of the panhandle, and the second focused more on the N and central panhandle. These events could bring with them the potential for river rises as substantial rainfall looks increasingly likely. The first event, beginning Sunday, is likely to primarily impact the southern half panhandle as an atmospheric river originating west of Hawaii moves NE and into the area. Moderate to heavy rain is likely at times through the day on Sunday before a developing wave along the atmospheric river begins refocusing the rain across the entirety of the panhandle through much of Monday. A significantly stronger event may impact the N half of the panhandle and NE Gulf Coast from Monday onwards. In the wake of the wave the atmospheric river looks likely to be redirected towards the N half of the panhandle. The plume of moisture could remain over this area through much of Wednesday before another developing wave will likely absorb the remainder of the atmospheric river. Although some uncertainties in the exact location and timing of the atmospheric river remain, ensembles are increasingly indicating that this could result in substantial precipitation totals, and operational guidance is indicating the possibility of 5 year or even 10 year return intervals for some locations. Updates will be made as needed as the event approaches.

PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK ・ 3 HOURS AGO