Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 06:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkshire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE COUNTY At 618 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheffield, or near Great Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Barrington, Sheffield, Otis, Sandisfield, Housatonic, Ashley Falls, New Marlborough, Monterey, Alford, Tyringham, East Sheffield, Hartsville, Konkapot, Gomorrah, New Boston, North Otis, Newsboy Statue, Montville, Alander and Southfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eau Claire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eau Claire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Chippewa and northeastern Eau Claire Counties through 300 AM CDT At 233 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chippewa Falls, or 9 miles northeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cadott around 245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Boyd and Stanley. This includes U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 92 and 101. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...McKenzie, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured will be blow around.
Flood Watch issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Southern Mountains, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Bryce Canyon Country, Southern Mountains and Zion National Park. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including slot canyons, normally dry washes and slick rock areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 17:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, La Paz. * WHEN...Until 700 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 358 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Scaddan Wash, Plomosa Wash, Smith Wash, Tyson Wash, Poormans Wash and La Cholla Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Quartzsite and Highway 95 north of Quartzsite. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Catron, Cibola, McKinley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 16:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Catron; Cibola; McKinley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central New Mexico, including the following counties, Catron, Cibola and McKinley. * WHEN...Until 800 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving northeast from Arizona toward Ojo Caliente, Salt Lake, and Zuni Pueblo. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Zuni Pueblo, Black Rock, Ramah and Pescado. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 15:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST /745 PM MDT/. * At 333 PM MST /433 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Apache County This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Little Colorado River, Coyote Creek, Jarvis Wash and Carrizo Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flash Flood Warning issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, Sandoval by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; Sandoval FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA, NORTHWESTERN SANDOVAL AND NORTHEASTERN MCKINLEY COUNTIES At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the area along State Road 197 from Torreon to Cuba. Between 1.25 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cuba, Torreon Navajo Mission, Ojo Encino, Regina, Torreon and La Jara. This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 55 and 77. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Weather Statement issued for Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 12:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Powder River THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN POWDER RIVER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Southwestern Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Southwestern Yellowstone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Big Horn and central Yellowstone Counties through 515 PM MDT At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Billings Heights, or near Billings, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Billings, Lockwood, Shepherd, Huntley, Billings Heights, Worden, Ballantine and Pompeys Pillar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pima County through 530 PM MST At 444 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kitt Peak, or 19 miles east of Sells, moving northwest at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Isidro, Kitt Peak, San Pedro, South Comobabi and Pan Tak. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 123 and 142. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Iron, Price by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While breaking wave heights will be lower, dangerous rip currents will likely continue through Saturday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Marion, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, southwestern Clarendon and southeastern Orangeburg Counties through 715 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elloree, or 10 miles east of Brookdale, moving southeast at 30 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Holly Hill, Elloree, Santee State Park, Santee, Eutawville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Stumphole Landing, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Yonder Field, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Blounts Landing, Mill Creek Marina and Campground and Low Falls Landing. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 151 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 105. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Admiralty Island, Annette Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 14:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-23 14:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Municipality of Skagway; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island Heavy Rain And River Rises Possible Sunday Through Wednesday For SE Alaska An atmospheric river with embedded systems will likely impact Southeast Alaska Sunday through Wednesday. Ensemble guidance has been increasingly indicative of two separate rain events associated with the same atmospheric river; the first for the S half of the panhandle, and the second focused more on the N and central panhandle. These events could bring with them the potential for river rises as substantial rainfall looks increasingly likely. The first event, beginning Sunday, is likely to primarily impact the southern half panhandle as an atmospheric river originating west of Hawaii moves NE and into the area. Moderate to heavy rain is likely at times through the day on Sunday before a developing wave along the atmospheric river begins refocusing the rain across the entirety of the panhandle through much of Monday. A significantly stronger event may impact the N half of the panhandle and NE Gulf Coast from Monday onwards. In the wake of the wave the atmospheric river looks likely to be redirected towards the N half of the panhandle. The plume of moisture could remain over this area through much of Wednesday before another developing wave will likely absorb the remainder of the atmospheric river. Although some uncertainties in the exact location and timing of the atmospheric river remain, ensembles are increasingly indicating that this could result in substantial precipitation totals, and operational guidance is indicating the possibility of 5 year or even 10 year return intervals for some locations. Updates will be made as needed as the event approaches.
High Surf Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While breaking wave heights will be lower, dangerous rip currents will likely continue through Saturday.
