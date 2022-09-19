ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Family looks to enact new law after Cherokee Co. woman fatally shot

By Chloe Salsameda
 3 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — It has been three weeks since Kesha Tate was killed in her own home. Her family said the pain is still raw.

“It’s a process,” said Beverly Vercher, Tate’s sister. “The pain never goes away. I think we’re going to have to get used to it.”

Tate was cooking dinner for her children when she was shot. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the bullet was fired by her neighbor, Nicholas Lucas, who claimed he was target practicing in his backyard. Forensic evidence showed the bullet that killed Tate did not ricochet off any targets.

Lucas has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and shooting under the influence. He remains in jail.

Tate’s family told 7NEWS they plan to propose a law to make it illegal to shoot a gun in a residential area of Cherokee County.

“Common sense should tell you that you should not be shooting that close to another home,” said Vercher. “To do it just because you can makes no sense to me.”

“In the county of Cherokee, there are no laws that prohibit an individual from discharging a firearm just out in the open field,” added attorney John Reckenbeil.

Reckenbeil explained it is illegal to fire a gun at a home in South Carolina. But, in Cherokee County, a person is allowed to shoot a gun outside, even if that is in a neighborhood.

“If you’re in the county, obviously there’s supposed to be more land, and you’re supposed to be out in the open,” explained Reckenbeil. “You can then technically fire a gun.”

The law would not bring Tate back. But, her family said she would be proud to inspire change.

“She would love it,” said Vercher.

Vercher said she will begin collecting signatures soon so she can introduce the proposal to the county.

