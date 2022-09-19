Gamble Rogers Folk Festival planning gala and concert series

The majority of those now living in St. Johns County have never met Gamble Rogers, but many may hear his name each year as the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival is hosted each spring, a three-day event that features two stages of live music, with local, regional and national talent. The folk music recording artist died in October 1991 when trying to save a drowning man at Flagler Beach.

Organized by a new Board of Directors headed by his daughter Lolly Rogers, the first Gamble Rogers Gala will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the St. Johns County Agricultural Center.

The fundraiser event will feature live music, a silent auction and live auction, hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a raffle. Tickets are $25 per guest, available at gamblerogersfest.org.

In addition to the gala, Live from The Waterworks: A Gamble Rogers Concert Series will take place in the recently renovated historic Waterworks building at 184 San Marco Avenue in uptown St. Augustine. The series begins Oct. 22 and continues the third Saturday of each month through June 2023. The concert series is a partnership between the St. Johns Cultural Council and the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival.

“Festival events continue to celebrate a man who is so near and dear to so many people in the community,” said Lolly Rogers, president of the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival Board of Directors.

“The music will honor the specific genre of composition as it is crucial to our American history and the legacy of my father who passed away 31 years ago. In his 30-year career, he is one of the South’s most well-known folk musicians.”

Who is Gamble Rogers?

James Gamble Rogers IV was born in 1937, the son and grandson of prominent architects in Florida, but he chose to be a musician instead. He blended music with dialogue and storytelling to captivate audiences. Google Gamble Rogers and watch a YouTube video or two.

Rogers inspired many artists, including Jimmy Buffett, to expand their capacity for storytelling … and then their musical talent would follow. Buffet performed with Rogers in St. Augustine venues such as Tradewinds Tropical Lounge. He dedicated his 1994 CD "Fruitcakes" to Rogers.

"Gamble Rogers taught me how to move an audience with dialogue and delivery as much as with music,” Buffett wrote in the album notes. "I attribute a lot of my ability to remain true to my vision to Gamble Rogers and what he taught me."

Rogers first gained national attention in the 1960s as a lead singer and guitarist, both acoustic and electric, for the band the Serendipity Singers. He introduced and verbally set the stage for their songs when they appeared on television shows such as The Tonight Show, Hootenanny, and The Ed Sullivan Show.

He then moved to a solo career where he earned national acclaim, appearing on talk shows across the country, hosting numerous music specials, and continuing to play his whimsical, spellbinding music. At the age of 54, Rogers passed away trying to save a drowning man at Flagler Beach. He is remembered today through the Gamble Rogers Memorial Foundation, with Gamble Rogers Middle School in St. Johns County named in his honor, along with Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area in Flagler Beach.

Concert Series

The first concert on Oct. 22 will feature opening act Ruth Wyand and headliner Doyle Dykes. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the music begins at 7:30 p.m. Only 100 seats are available for each concert. Tickets are $20 per guest, available online through eventbrite. Concert series packages are also available and include preferred seating and complimentary beverages. Find the ticket links at gamblerogersfest.org.

“We are working with a committee of the Gamble Rogers board to select performers. The concert series begins with a group of more experienced artists who all perform in a style that is reminiscent of Gamble Rogers', who was known both for his fingerstyle guitar artistry and storytelling skills, explained Christina Parrish-Stone, Executive Director of the St. Johns Cultural Council.

“We are working to add some up and coming performers who may not be as familiar to longtime Gamble fans in the spring, and one of our goals is to ensure that we feature a number of extremely talented female artists.”

Although influenced by a wide variety of musical styles and musicians, Doyle Dykes has developed a distinct, recognizable sound that amazes audiences while capturing hearts with sincerity and soul. He is considered one of the best fingerstylists today, known for his exceptional skill and imaginative arrangements. His early years as a guitarist took him around the world as he toured with The Stamps Quartet and later with Grand Ole Opry star Grandpa Jones.

Demonstrating guitar virtuosity with powerful fingerpicking, bottleneck slide, and a warm alto voice, Ruth Wyand presents a mix of originals and well-crafted arrangements of classics from Doc Watson, Etta Baker, Miles Davis, Leo Kottke to Thelonious Monk.

Upcoming concerts in 2022

Nov. 19: Jim Carrick, Charley Simmons & Charlie Robertson

Dec. 17: Michael Reno Harrell with Bob Patterson

Jan. 21: Verlon Thompson

Feb. 18: Acoustic Eidolon

March 18: Mary Flower

Gamble Rogers Folk Festival

“The new ‘Live from The Waterworks’ concert series will help increase funding for an annual event produced by a local cultural organization — the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival,” Parrish-Stone said.

“This festival, and the concert series, honor the legacy of one of St. Johns County's most important local artists, Gamble Rogers. The concert series supports local artists by paying them to perform as openers for nationally known performers. Those nationally known performers attract visitors who will stay overnight in St. Johns County — and of course, the performers and their families stay in lodging here as well — and add to St. Augustine's already outstanding reputation as a music tourism destination. Another important thing to mention: Any successful, high quality cultural program or event that brings visitors to the County also adds to the quality of life for our residents, who can attend the event and who benefit from the taxes visitors pay while they are in town.”

The Gamble Rogers Folk Festival is known for giving back to area music students, donating to area schools and holding a youth contest each year to showcase their talents.

On each Friday before the concert during the series, a free master class will be offered for local high school students.

“We are providing an amazing arts education program along with wonderful entertainment for our visitors and residents,” Parrish-Stone said.

Follow Gamble Rogers Folk Festival on Facebook and Instagram, and find more details about events at gamblerogersfest.org.