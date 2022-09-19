Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito tour Big E on Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had quite the menu for their visit Thursday — their last while in office — to the Eastern States Exposition for Massachusetts Day. It was Craz-E-Burgers breakfast sandwiches first and then on...
cohaitungchi.com
Massachusetts’ best hikes: These trails are among the best for a daytime adventure this summer
While many Massachusetts residents and visitors head for the beach this summer, many others may prefer to take in the fresh air from the shady forests and lofty summits traversed by the state’s beloved hiking trails. You are reading: Places to hike in massachusetts | Massachusetts’ best hikes: These...
Bay State Brewing kicks off Oktoberfest 2022 celebration in Worcester
Germany may be a few thousand miles from Worcester, but Bay State Brewing Co. doesn’t let that stop them from having a good Oktoberfest. The brewery kicked off its Oktoberfest celebration at its Canal District taproom on Wednesday with an evening of music, games and, of course, beer. Co-owner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Chicopee Curve lane markings
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned about the infamous Chicopee Curve and how, currently, there are only partially painted lane markings. The viewer wrote to us saying, quote:. “I’m curious about why the famous ‘Chicopee Curve’ on...
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
westernmassnews.com
Circus returns to The Big E under a new big top
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A longtime Big E attraction is back for another year, but with some new touches. The first and most noticable change is the new circus under which the performances take place. Ringmaster Ian Garden Jr. told Western Mass News that this year’s Big E is the first time that it has ever been set up and it’s unique in that it was built for the circus’s needs.
Massachusetts State Lottery: Greenfield Stop & Shop sold 1 of 2 $100,000 prizes Wednesday
A Stop & Shop in Greenfield sold one of two lottery tickets that won $100,000 prizes Wednesday. The ticket sold in Greenfield was from the game “Mass Cash.” The other ticket was from the game “Millions” and was claimed Wednesday after being sold at Route 28 Convenience in Centerville.
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
westernmassnews.com
2-hour delay at West Springfield Schools for police activity
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield public schools opened on a two-hour delay Thursday because of a threat that prompted heavy police presence. West Springfield Police confirmed that there was a threat made in the area of West Springfield High School. They also confirmed the individual responsible for making the threat has been arrested.
Kevin Komosa of Whately dies after motorcycle crash in NH
A Massachusetts man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Rochester, New Hampshire. Kevin Komosa, 41, of Whately, died Sunday, Sept. 18, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in New Hampshire from injuries sustained in the crash, New Hampshire State Police said. On September 17, around 8:30 p.m., troopers from the...
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Children found
CRESS, known as Community Responders For Equity, Safety and Service, provides community safety services in situations that do not involve violence or serious crime. Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Wilbraham Police searching for missing 15 and 11-year-olds.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
79 King Street to Deliver Sustainable, Purposeful Lifestyles for 55-Plus Market in New England College Town
NORTHAMPTON, MA— Live Give Play (LGP), a lifestyle-focused real estate developer, and Spiritos Properties, a mass timber focused developer, have announced plans for 79 King Street, their first rental building for adults aged 55 and older. Located in vibrant Northampton, Mass., in a downtown area rich in arts and...
These Massachusetts parks were awarded funds for upgrades
The Baker-Polito Administration announced a $12 million grant for park improvements and open space additions to 43 Massachusetts communities.
Rising costs halt plan for 312 apartments on Worcester’s Main St.
A developer that had planned to renovate a downtown Worcester building into 312 apartments has put its plans on hold and may sell the property due to the rising cost of construction. Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the City Council on Tuesday that the SilverBrick Group halted the project...
Thyme Herbal Apothecary opens in Worcester, selling holistic treatments
When Heather Scirpoli and Britney Esper were working together as nurses at Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center, they were happy, but felt like something was missing. Both had been at the hospital for about a decade, and while they loved helping people, both began to feel disenchanted with the state of the healthcare system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they began to understand that many people were looking for a way to take control of their health without relying entirely on the pharmaceutical industry.
West Springfield PD: Piper Rd. area now safe after threat
West Springfield Police say that the Piper Road area is now safe, after a situation in the area that caused all public schools to be placed on a two-hour delay.
Video shows arrest of man neighbor said shot gun near W. Springfield schools
A man was arrested in connection with a reported shooting that occurred in a residential West Springfield neighborhood in the proximity of West Springfield High School, West Springfield Middle School and Fausey Elementary School, early Thursday morning. West Springfield officials delayed school for two hours Thursday morning due to what...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA
Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 6