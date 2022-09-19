ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Chicopee Curve lane markings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned about the infamous Chicopee Curve and how, currently, there are only partially painted lane markings. The viewer wrote to us saying, quote:. “I’m curious about why the famous ‘Chicopee Curve’ on...
CHICOPEE, MA
FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Circus returns to The Big E under a new big top

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A longtime Big E attraction is back for another year, but with some new touches. The first and most noticable change is the new circus under which the performances take place. Ringmaster Ian Garden Jr. told Western Mass News that this year’s Big E is the first time that it has ever been set up and it’s unique in that it was built for the circus’s needs.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
NewsTimes

8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
westernmassnews.com

2-hour delay at West Springfield Schools for police activity

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield public schools opened on a two-hour delay Thursday because of a threat that prompted heavy police presence. West Springfield Police confirmed that there was a threat made in the area of West Springfield High School. They also confirmed the individual responsible for making the threat has been arrested.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Kevin Komosa of Whately dies after motorcycle crash in NH

A Massachusetts man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Rochester, New Hampshire. Kevin Komosa, 41, of Whately, died Sunday, Sept. 18, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in New Hampshire from injuries sustained in the crash, New Hampshire State Police said. On September 17, around 8:30 p.m., troopers from the...
WHATELY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Children found

CRESS, known as Community Responders For Equity, Safety and Service, provides community safety services in situations that do not involve violence or serious crime. Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Wilbraham Police searching for missing 15 and 11-year-olds.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Thyme Herbal Apothecary opens in Worcester, selling holistic treatments

When Heather Scirpoli and Britney Esper were working together as nurses at Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center, they were happy, but felt like something was missing. Both had been at the hospital for about a decade, and while they loved helping people, both began to feel disenchanted with the state of the healthcare system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they began to understand that many people were looking for a way to take control of their health without relying entirely on the pharmaceutical industry.
WORCESTER, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA

Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
WORCESTER, MA
