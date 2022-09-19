When Heather Scirpoli and Britney Esper were working together as nurses at Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center, they were happy, but felt like something was missing. Both had been at the hospital for about a decade, and while they loved helping people, both began to feel disenchanted with the state of the healthcare system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they began to understand that many people were looking for a way to take control of their health without relying entirely on the pharmaceutical industry.

