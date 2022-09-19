ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See how Mitchell native Sam Bass became famous for all the wrong reasons

By Lance Gideon
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 3 days ago
While Virgil 'Gus' Grissom is the city of Mitchell's most famous son, another native of the Lawrence County community became infamous for all the wrong reasons.

The state of Indiana was about 35 years old at the time, while Lawrence County had been in existence for about 33 years.

Orphaned before he became a teenager, Bass moved in with his uncle.

At the age of 19, Bass left home and headed to Mississippi, eventually making his way out west to Texas.

Bass would often work odd jobs, and even tried his hand at horse racing and cattle ranching, before turning to a life of crime.

In 1876, the Mitchell native and one of his cohorts, Joel Collins, took a small herd of longhorn cattle to sell for market for the livestock's owners.

The two received $8,000 for the livestock, but instead of bringing to money back to those they owed the cash, the duo gambled it all away in Nebraska and South Dakota.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, Bass and and Collins attempted, and failed, at several robberies in 1877.

After their lack of robbery success, the two "recruited several hard characters to rob stagecoaches."

"On stolen horses they help up seven coaches with recouping their fortunes," the Texas State Historical Association notes on its website.

The gang then headed to Nebraska, where the Union Pacific Railroad had a line of tracks.

Local news:Bedford Redevelopment Commission receive update on police station project.

On Sept. 18, 1877, Bass and his gang of outlaws robbed a Union Pacific train near the modern town of Big Springs, Neb.

From the crime, Bass and his gang stole about $60,000 worth of gold coins being shipped from the San Francisco Mint to a bank in the eastern United States.

The loot from the robbery was split six ways, and the men eventually divided into pairs and ventured in different directions.

Collins and his partner were shot and killed about a week later, according to Round Rock, Texas' website.

He eventually ended up in Allen, Texas, where Bass and his gang robbed the Texas Central train on Feb. 22, 1878.

The Sam Bass Gang included Bass as well as Frank Jackson, Seaborn Barnes, Thomas Spotswood, Arkansas Johnson, Henry Underwood, Sam Pipes and Albert Herndon.

Shootout in Round Rock, Texas

About one week before his death, Bass and his gang arrived in Round Rock, Texas, a suburb of modern-day Austin.

The day after their arrival in the town, Bass and Barnes wanted to steal some horses, but were dissuaded.

During their time in Round Rock, the gang traveled to a general story.

As the bandits walked to the story, they were seen by a Williamson County Deputy Sheriff, who didn't realize he was observing the Sam Bass Gang.

That sheriff deputy noticed one of the gang members had a pistol, which was illegal in Round Rock at the time.

The officer approached the gang and asked Bass if he had a pistol.

Celebrating 75 years:Persimmon Festival bigger than ever.

Bass confirmed the pistol in his position. He and two of his accomplices then shot and killed the Williamson County deputy.

Travis County Deputy Sheriff Morris Moore, who had been outside the general store, then came in an opened fire on the gang. During this incident, Bass was shot in the hand.

Moore, himself, was shot in the chest.

Texas Ranger Dick Ware was nearby getting a shave at the local barber and eventually opened fire on Bass and the gang.

The gang briefly escaped, but Bass was eventually captured on July 20, 1878.

The next day, his 27th birthday, Bass died and was soon buried in Round Rock.

Despite his bad deeds, Sam Bass Road in Round Rock is named after the Mitchell native who became famous for all the wrong reasons.

