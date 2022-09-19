ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Athlete of the Week: Check out the latest Palm Beach County nominees

By Eric J. Wallace, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
Welcome to Athlete of the Week from The Palm Beach Post!

The poll is open until noon Thursday. Congratulations to last week's winner, Jaylyn Price from Dwyer cross country!

Each winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. Winners will be contacted weekly. Nominees are accepted via email or phone, but will be selected by staff in the absence of submission.

Recent:Pahokee at Palm Beach Central Week 4 high school football

Free:Check out our weekly high school sports newsletter!

Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with Palm Beach Post staff and keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Emilee Smarr can be reached at esmarr@gannett.com. Eric Wallace can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

The Post's Athlete of the Week voting (Sept. 11-17)

Football Offense: Luke Warnock, Cardinal Newman – Junior quarterback finished 13 of 19 for 271 yards and 4 touchdowns in 52-31 win at Doral Academy

Football Defense: Damauri Thompson, Atlantic – Forced fumble on first play led to scoop-and-score touchdown in 43-7 win at Boca Raton

Girls Volleyball: Alyssa Jennings, Santaluces – 18 assists vs. Palm Beach Lakes; Chiefs have won 5 straight; 8-3 overall

Girls Cross Country: Emma O’Day, Boca Raton – Personal-record 18:34.06 to win Class 4A race at 40th Annual Spanish River Invitational

Boys Swimming: Trace Colton, Benjamin – Won 500-meter freestyler race in matchup against Oxbridge Academy

Girls Swimming: Aly Bozzuto, King’s Academy – Junior swimmer broke her own school record in 100 freestyle (51.45)

Comments / 0

South Florida Times

Beloved Coach Andrews passes

West Palm Beach, Fla. – Floyd Andrews of West Palm Beach, a decades-long basketball coach and educator, succumbed to illness under hospice care at his home on Sept. 14 at age 85. Andrews was deeply spiritual, soft-spoken and a doting family man, said Maiah Andrews, 25, daughter of his...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'Best Donut Shop in America' features Latin food specials in West Palm for Hispanic Heritage Month

In addition to the decadent, Instagram-ready doughnuts on display at West Palm Beach’s new Salty Donut shop, you can now get flan wrapped in a pastelito pocket and a Cold Brew Con Leche, a rich blend of coffee, sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk.  Those specials, which are available through Sunday, are owners and founders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez’s nod to Hispanic Heritage Month. But celebrating the month, which kicked off Sept. 15, may be a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Florida Weekly

Live large in Palm Beach for $145 million

America’s No. 1 buyer of extraordinary mansions, Larry Ellison, is selling one from his Florida collection — and it’s a big one. Mr. Ellison’s Seminole Beach estate, in an exclusive part of North Palm Beach with 520+ feet of ocean frontage, is listed at $145 million. Mr. Ellison paid $80 million for the property, which is in the ultra-exclusive neighborhood of Seminole Landing and has two sets of gates and 24-hour security, in 2021.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American

Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'A huge opportunity': Jupiter High dance team to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

JUPITER — This November, the Jupiter High School Dance Team will be packing their bags and flying to New York City to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Warriors dance team qualified to perform in the Thanksgiving tradition in 2021, but delayed their participation due to COVID. With an extra year of practice under their belt, about 11 of the 35 girls from the team will be representing Jupiter in the nationally televised parade.
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five things to know about Boca Raton's new waterfront park: Ocean Strand Park

A vacant lot will soon be transformed into Boca Raton's newest waterfront park, created to preserve history and showcase the city's natural beauty. The permitting process for Ocean Strand Park, 14 acres of land between Spanish River Blvd. and Palmetto Park Road, was completed in September. The spectacular plans for the park that stretches from the beach to the intracoastal waterway, include hiking and biking paths, benches and picnic tables and a kayak launch.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

