A Chamber luncheon was held yesterday afternoon at the Florence Center. Florence County economic partnership CEO, C. Gregory Robinson was the keynote speaker for the event. He shared the plans ahead for regional economic growth and development for the area. James Owen was announced as The 2022 Business Person of the Year. Owen is president emeritus and chairman of the ACS board of directors as well as a partial owner of ACS Technologies, a company that provides technology solutions and services to faith based Christian markets. He has served over 30 years in service to clients and the employees of ACS. Owen addressed the crowd at the podium and expressed that this award was unexpected as well as acknowledged his fellow employees.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO