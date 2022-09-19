Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Near record-breaking high temperatures today, below average tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence and Lumberton will be very close to tying and potentially breaking the high-temperature records for September 22nd. The forecast is 95 degrees for both and the record is 96 degrees in Florence and 95 in Lumberton. The humidity is still going to be...
wbtw.com
Heating up to near record highs this week
Our weather will be heating up through the middle of the week. High pressure will strengthen over the Southeast through the middle of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine and hotter weather. Some spots away from the coast will climb into the 90s today and Wednesday. The hottest day will be Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will be close to record highs on Thursday with the record in Florence at 96, and Lumberton 95. The record in North Myrtle Beach for Thursday is 98, which will not be broken.
wach.com
From record-heat to the 40s by the weekend in South Carolina!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our hot streak of weather will wrap up on Thursday with the chance of breaking the record-high temperature of 96. Our forecast is 97 - we most recently tied the record in 2010. It will feel a bit hotter, just a couple degrees, thanks to...
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Fiona expected to bring 'rough seas and surf'
Hurricane Fiona is expected to stay hundreds of miles from the South Carolina coast, but could bring strong ocean swells that may impact the Myrtle Beach area, officials say. "The rough seas and surf will continue through at least Saturday, and swells could lessen starting Sunday; however conditions may remain dangerous through early next week. How long the threat will last will depend on Fiona's track and intensity later this week and beyond," according to a tropical alert from the S.C Department of Natural Resources.
WJCL
Advisory issued for Georgia, South Carolina coastline ahead of Hurricane Fiona's path
SAVANNAH, Ga. — While Hurricane Fiona, now a Category 4 storm and the first major hurricane of the season, is not forecast to make landfall it is expected to have impacts on our coastal waters. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for Thursday morning...
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said it is becoming more common for people to find urns washed up on the beach because it has become a popular resting place. “They […]
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. The USGS said the 1.3-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina. MORE...
WYFF4.com
More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers without power this morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update at 10:40 a.m. Under 100 outages reported. Just under 4,000 customers without power. Duke Energy tells WYFF News 4 that a "critter" made contact with a power line which caused the outage. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said at 9:40 a.m. that crews at the scene expect...
myhorrynews.com
Loris cracks Class 3A Top 10, ranked for first time in seven years
After five weeks, one of the longest stretches in recent history, Horry County has a ranked football team again. Loris, which moved to 4-0 with last week’s win over Class 5A Conway, is appearing in the polls for the first time since 2015. The Lions are one of six undefeated teams remaining in all of Class 3A and are No. 9 in that division’s polls, which were released Tuesday.
North Carolina woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner’s office says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of the Mt. Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office […]
Florence 1 Schools announces 2022-2023 Principal of the Year
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Richard O’Malley, the Superintendent of Florence 1 Schools, recognized Tara Newton of Briggs Elementary School as Principal of the Year for 2022-2023 on Wednesday. Newton has served at Briggs Elementary School since 2014. The school has been recognized locally, statewide and even nationally in recent years, according to a press release. […]
City of Florence addresses concerns on out-of-service fire hydrants in the area
FLORENCE, S.C. — (WBTW) The City of Florence is working to improve fire hydrants in the area after a West Florence fire earlier this month left severe damage to a home and several vehicles. Water and Sewer services received an order of 20 hydrants on Aug. 29. The order was placed back in March 2022. […]
WYFF4.com
Couple missing from South Carolina was last seen earlier this month
LAURENS, S.C. — The case of a missing couple in South Carolina last seen earlier this month is now in the hands of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. WYFF News 4 started getting Facebook messages and emails about Terry Chermak and Todd Cagle not being seen since earlier this month.
wfxb.com
The Business Person Of The Year
A Chamber luncheon was held yesterday afternoon at the Florence Center. Florence County economic partnership CEO, C. Gregory Robinson was the keynote speaker for the event. He shared the plans ahead for regional economic growth and development for the area. James Owen was announced as The 2022 Business Person of the Year. Owen is president emeritus and chairman of the ACS board of directors as well as a partial owner of ACS Technologies, a company that provides technology solutions and services to faith based Christian markets. He has served over 30 years in service to clients and the employees of ACS. Owen addressed the crowd at the podium and expressed that this award was unexpected as well as acknowledged his fellow employees.
Pride Myrtle Beach urges people to spend money in Myrtle Beach city limits instead of Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) — Pride Myrtle Beach is asking people to stay in and spend their money within Myrtle Beach city limits and not in Horry County after county leaders rescinded a Pride Month resolution in June. “The city of Myrtle Beach offers many beautiful accommodations and some of the best restaurants, brewery’s and […]
One seriously injured in Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was seriously injured Thursday in a shooting in the Socastee area, according to officials. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road, officials said. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A “significant” law enforcement presence will […]
‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Laurinburg man
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Laurinburg man who is believed to be cognitively impaired. Hasson Tariq “Reek” McEachin is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes. McEachin was […]
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
Without a doubt, South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. While it's true that Florida has indeed many more beaches to choose from, the ones in South Carolina are just as beautiful and definitely worth exploring. On top of that, you can also plan a short holiday on a really tight budget. To help you do it, here are three beautiful but often underrated places you should explore in South Carolina.
WJCL
Fiona forecast to reach hurricane strength...where the storm tracks in the days ahead
Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strengthen over the next 5 days...potentially reaching hurricane strength next week. Forecast models track Fiona to the west-northwest this weekend, with a turn to the north expected by Tuesday or Wednesday. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place this weekend for Puerto Rico and the...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in North Carolina.
