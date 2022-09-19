ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

wbtw.com

Near record-breaking high temperatures today, below average tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence and Lumberton will be very close to tying and potentially breaking the high-temperature records for September 22nd. The forecast is 95 degrees for both and the record is 96 degrees in Florence and 95 in Lumberton. The humidity is still going to be...
FLORENCE, SC
wbtw.com

Heating up to near record highs this week

Our weather will be heating up through the middle of the week. High pressure will strengthen over the Southeast through the middle of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine and hotter weather. Some spots away from the coast will climb into the 90s today and Wednesday. The hottest day will be Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will be close to record highs on Thursday with the record in Florence at 96, and Lumberton 95. The record in North Myrtle Beach for Thursday is 98, which will not be broken.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wach.com

From record-heat to the 40s by the weekend in South Carolina!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our hot streak of weather will wrap up on Thursday with the chance of breaking the record-high temperature of 96. Our forecast is 97 - we most recently tied the record in 2010. It will feel a bit hotter, just a couple degrees, thanks to...
ENVIRONMENT
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Fiona expected to bring 'rough seas and surf'

Hurricane Fiona is expected to stay hundreds of miles from the South Carolina coast, but could bring strong ocean swells that may impact the Myrtle Beach area, officials say. "The rough seas and surf will continue through at least Saturday, and swells could lessen starting Sunday; however conditions may remain dangerous through early next week. How long the threat will last will depend on Fiona's track and intensity later this week and beyond," according to a tropical alert from the S.C Department of Natural Resources.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City
Florence, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. The USGS said the 1.3-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina. MORE...
ELGIN, SC
myhorrynews.com

Loris cracks Class 3A Top 10, ranked for first time in seven years

After five weeks, one of the longest stretches in recent history, Horry County has a ranked football team again. Loris, which moved to 4-0 with last week’s win over Class 5A Conway, is appearing in the polls for the first time since 2015. The Lions are one of six undefeated teams remaining in all of Class 3A and are No. 9 in that division’s polls, which were released Tuesday.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence 1 Schools announces 2022-2023 Principal of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Richard O’Malley, the Superintendent of Florence 1 Schools, recognized Tara Newton of Briggs Elementary School as Principal of the Year for 2022-2023 on Wednesday. Newton has served at Briggs Elementary School since 2014. The school has been recognized locally, statewide and even nationally in recent years, according to a press release. […]
FLORENCE, SC
wfxb.com

The Business Person Of The Year

A Chamber luncheon was held yesterday afternoon at the Florence Center. Florence County economic partnership CEO, C. Gregory Robinson was the keynote speaker for the event. He shared the plans ahead for regional economic growth and development for the area. James Owen was announced as The 2022 Business Person of the Year. Owen is president emeritus and chairman of the ACS board of directors as well as a partial owner of ACS Technologies, a company that provides technology solutions and services to faith based Christian markets. He has served over 30 years in service to clients and the employees of ACS. Owen addressed the crowd at the podium and expressed that this award was unexpected as well as acknowledged his fellow employees.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

One seriously injured in Socastee-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was seriously injured Thursday in a shooting in the Socastee area, according to officials. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road, officials said. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A “significant” law enforcement presence will […]
SOCASTEE, SC
WBTW News13

‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Laurinburg man

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Laurinburg man who is believed to be cognitively impaired. Hasson Tariq “Reek” McEachin is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes. McEachin was […]
LAURINBURG, NC
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

Without a doubt, South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. While it's true that Florida has indeed many more beaches to choose from, the ones in South Carolina are just as beautiful and definitely worth exploring. On top of that, you can also plan a short holiday on a really tight budget. To help you do it, here are three beautiful but often underrated places you should explore in South Carolina.

