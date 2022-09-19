ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU Field Hockey rallies to defeat No. 12 Liberty, 3-2

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Down 2-0 late in the first quarter, the Dukes dug deep and scored three unanswered goals to beat No. 12 Liberty, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. James Madison is on a three-game winning streak, bringing its record to 5-3. Liberty falls to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
JMU’s game against Texas State is now sold out and will kick at 1:30

James Madison Athletics announced Monday that all tickets for its October 1 football game against Texas State have been sold out. In addition, all student tickets have been claimed. The Family Weekend game represents the first home Sun Belt Conference game for the program and it was also announced on Monday that the game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Buford Middle School briefly locked down due to threat call

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers were called to another Charlottesville school on Tuesday. Buford Middle School was briefly put on lockdown after receiving a call about a gun in the school. Officers have already searched all of the buildings and cleared the scene, lifting the lockdown. No gun...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats

Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lynchburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
JMU announces STEM grant for low income students

James Madison University announced recently a nearly one and a half million-dollar grant that will provide financial and other support to 22 low-income, first-generation college students who are majoring in a science or technology field starting next fall. LouAnn Lovin is the university’s interim associate dean in the College of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Shenandoah Valley Airport Announces New Carrier, Flights to Charlotte

WEYERS CAVE, VA = Shenandoah Valley Airport announced a new partnership Wednesday with Contour Airlines offering daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The service is scheduled to begin on November 1. To celebrate the launch of the new flights, Contour Airlines is offering a special introductory fare of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
James Madison
Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight

Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Community Perspective: In defense of gender policies at HCPS

A contributed perspectives piece by Heidi Pennington and Sara Snyder. As parents of HCPS students and members of the Harrisonburg community, these writers wish to respond to Deborah Figliola’s op-ed published in June 2022. In her opinion piece, she attempted to justify the lawsuit she and five others are bringing against HCPS. Ms. Figliola, and the Arizona-based organization promoting the lawsuit (euphemistically named the “Alliance Defending Freedom”), object to HCPS’s policy to support students who wish to use names or pronouns that differ from their official records. In contrast, we strongly support the HCPS policy. The district’s policy is explicitly student-centered, and it is a team approach led by trained counselors. It is a flexible way to support all students as they learn and grow, and especially those students who may need extra support.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Shenandoah County schools on lock down after threat

Schools on the northern campus of Shenandoah County Public Schools were in locked down for some time yesterday after several school divisions throughout the commonwealth received a report of an active shooting incident. That is Jessica Sager, the school system’s coordinator of school and community relations, who sent out the...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Police identify victim of weekend homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some more information regarding a weekend homicide. On Monday, CPD announced that it is investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street NE to investigate a shots...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
Hiring event being held at Orange Train Depot Sept. 20

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Opportunity is knocking in downtown Orange Tuesday, September 20, for job seekers. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center are set to host a hiring event at the train depot on Main Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fifteen...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown

All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate

STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

