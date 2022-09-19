Zornio: As more officers are killed with guns, it’s time for police unions to push for more gun safety laws

Read full article on original website
mike k
3d ago
Enforce the laws we presently have. Get the liberal out of the judicial system. Start getting tough.
Reply(2)
9
BIDENS BLUNDER
3d ago
It is time to stop making crime easy and without penalties. This is exactly what liberal politicians, lawyers and judges do. We don't need less guns, just less liberals.
Reply
2
Arthur St John
3d ago
Enforce the existing laws, did you notice the accused shooter is a prior offender in possesion of a firearm. What good does it do to pass more laws making a crime "more" illegal.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this monthKristen WaltersBrighton, CO
Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growthNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Denver extends homeless hotel vouchers through MarchDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s Golden Triangle to add 330 luxury apartmentsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Distracted drivers, hazardous roads plentiful in ColoradoDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to reduce crime
The Broomfield Police Department is turning to a social media campaign in hopes of reducing thefts. For the last three years Broomfield Police have undertaken the educational effort to reduce property crime, according to Police Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett. “The 9 p.m. Routine was something that became popular nationwide...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
1 of 3 finalists in Aurora police chief search drops out after announcement
AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora on Wednesday named three finalists for a new police chief –five months after the firing of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson – but one of the finalists almost immediately withdrew from the process. Scott C. Booth, police chief in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trial opens for suspect in deadly Ballpark neighborhood shooting
DENVER — The trial opened Monday in Denver District Court for the man suspected of fatally shooting Isabella Thallas and injuring her boyfriend, Darian Simon, more than two years ago. Michael Close, 38, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 22 charges in the shooting June 10,...
Westword
Metro-Denver Weekend Crime: Shootings, Standoff, Meth Lab Bust
Multiple shootings, one of them fatal, took place across metro Denver during the last weekend of summer 2022 — all-too-common occurrences during the city's latest summer of violence. But there were other notable incidents, including the bust of what's described as a meth lab and an extended standoff prompted by the reported victimization of a toddler.
Man charged with murder in South Carolina arrested in Denver
A missing woman was found dead in South Carolina. A man, who was also reported missing, was found in Colorado and charged with murder.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attorneys for Patrick Frazee make arguments to vacate conviction
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A three-judge panel in Denver will decide whether to vacate the felony murder conviction of Patrick Frazee after hearing testimony in court Wednesday morning. Frazee was convicted in Teller County District Court in 2019 and sentenced to life without parole for the killing of Kelsey...
Colorado officials: DPS violated rights of Black students with disabilities
The Colorado Department of Education found Denver Public Schools has been violating the rights of Black students with disabilities.The Johnson family still remembers every moment of the day their third grader, with autism, was handcuffed. Their son Terrance, who is now an adult, remembers it, too. Eleven years ago, Terrance Johnson was assigned to an affective needs center program. It's designed for students with emotional disabilities, not students with autism. His bus ride home was 45 minutes long. One afternoon, Terrance started crying "it's too long." He left his seat and kicked the paraprofessional on the bus. The driver turned...
broomfieldleader.com
Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville
Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
Daily Record
Colorado public defenders’ clients more often sentenced to jail or prison than private attorneys’ clients, new data shows
If you’re charged with a serious crime and can’t afford to hire an attorney, you’re more likely to end up in jail or prison than someone with more money across much of Colorado’s Front Range, according to new research from a half-dozen district attorneys. People charged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westword
Lawyer Warns Denver It's Violating Terms of Sweeps Settlement Agreement
The City of Denver has been violating the terms of a legal settlement over homeless sweeps, according to a prominent civil rights lawyer who worked on that agreement. "It's coming from the top that folks have carte blanche to get people out of the public space as fast as possible and by any means necessary," says Andy McNulty, a lawyer with Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP.
DA: Charges for Sonny Almanza in deadly shooting of officer
The Jefferson County District Attorney announced Monday charges for suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. The DA issued the following charges: two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder- extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, second-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, large-capacity magazine prohibited, first-degree criminal trespass and crime of violence. Almanza was arrested several hours after Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation.Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who...
1310kfka.com
Man recognized for intervening in excessive force arrest in Loveland
The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
KKTV
Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, with the suspect still at large. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. The Weld County Sheriff is reporting the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.
KKTV
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
Multiple people hurt after RTD train derails in Aurora
An RTD train derailed on Wednesday afternoon, injuring multiple people, the Aurora Police Department said.
Colorado man loses everything in townhome fire
The Golden Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly knocked a hole in his neighbor’s wall, stuck a gun through the hole and started a fire at a townhome on Friday morning.
Denver’s less than friendly neighborhood spider man
For Denver residents who've constantly felt the need to assure themselves that the disembodied creaking heard while at home is nothing to be concerned about, and instead is simply the product of one's imagination, read no further.
Comments / 7