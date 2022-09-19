ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

Zornio: As more officers are killed with guns, it’s time for police unions to push for more gun safety laws

By Trish Zornio
coloradosun.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

mike k
3d ago

Enforce the laws we presently have. Get the liberal out of the judicial system. Start getting tough.

Reply(2)
9
BIDENS BLUNDER
3d ago

It is time to stop making crime easy and without penalties. This is exactly what liberal politicians, lawyers and judges do. We don't need less guns, just less liberals.

Reply
2
Arthur St John
3d ago

Enforce the existing laws, did you notice the accused shooter is a prior offender in possesion of a firearm. What good does it do to pass more laws making a crime "more" illegal.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to reduce crime

The Broomfield Police Department is turning to a social media campaign in hopes of reducing thefts. For the last three years Broomfield Police have undertaken the educational effort to reduce property crime, according to Police Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett. “The 9 p.m. Routine was something that became popular nationwide...
BROOMFIELD, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Arvada, CO
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
Wheat Ridge, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Wheat Ridge, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Westword

Metro-Denver Weekend Crime: Shootings, Standoff, Meth Lab Bust

Multiple shootings, one of them fatal, took place across metro Denver during the last weekend of summer 2022 — all-too-common occurrences during the city's latest summer of violence. But there were other notable incidents, including the bust of what's described as a meth lab and an extended standoff prompted by the reported victimization of a toddler.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety Laws#Police Forces#King Soopers
CBS Denver

Colorado officials: DPS violated rights of Black students with disabilities

The Colorado Department of Education found Denver Public Schools has been violating the rights of Black students with disabilities.The Johnson family still remembers every moment of the day their third grader, with autism, was handcuffed. Their son Terrance, who is now an adult, remembers it, too.  Eleven years ago, Terrance Johnson was assigned to an affective needs center program. It's designed for students with emotional disabilities, not students with autism. His bus ride home was 45 minutes long. One afternoon, Terrance started crying "it's too long." He left his seat and kicked the paraprofessional on the bus. The driver turned...
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
PLATTEVILLE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Westword

Lawyer Warns Denver It's Violating Terms of Sweeps Settlement Agreement

The City of Denver has been violating the terms of a legal settlement over homeless sweeps, according to a prominent civil rights lawyer who worked on that agreement. "It's coming from the top that folks have carte blanche to get people out of the public space as fast as possible and by any means necessary," says Andy McNulty, a lawyer with Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

DA: Charges for Sonny Almanza in deadly shooting of officer

The Jefferson County District Attorney announced Monday charges for suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. The DA issued the following charges: two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder- extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, second-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, large-capacity magazine prohibited, first-degree criminal trespass and crime of violence.  Almanza was arrested several hours after Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation.Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who...
ARVADA, CO
1310kfka.com

Man recognized for intervening in excessive force arrest in Loveland

The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
LOVELAND, CO
KKTV

Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, with the suspect still at large. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. The Weld County Sheriff is reporting the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KKTV

2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
TELLER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy