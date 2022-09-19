ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Week 4: Who's ranked in The News-Press/Naples Daily News Volleyball and Football polls?

By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

We saw something in both volleyball and football that we hadn't seen much of all season: stability.

That included the top five teams in both sets of rankings holding their top spots. Meanwhile, there was some shuffling in the bottom half of each set.

The News-Press and Naples Daily News will rank the Top 10 football and volleyball teams in Collier and Lee counties and LaBelle each week. The power rankings are based on record, strength of schedule, and head-to-head matchups for the area's 30-plus schools.

Here are the Top 10 teams in The News-Press/Naples Daily News Football Rankings heading into Week 5.

Game Balls: Top performers for Week 4 of the Southwest Florida high school football season

Week 4 Football: Barron Collier, Naples, Bishop Verot, Cape Coral, Estero among winners

What's happening when: Complete 2022 weekly high school football schedule, results for Collier, Lee and LaBelle

FOOTBALL

Records of games played through Friday, Sept. 16:

1. Naples (3-1)

Last week: 1

Analysis: The Golden Eagles started off rough against Golden Gate with a 7-7 tie at halftime, but eventually pulled away in the second half for a 38-14 win. Next up is a game against Miami Killian.

2. Dunbar (3-0)

Last week: 2

Analysis: The Tigers didn't play Fort Myers because of rain that inundated Edison Stadium, but that didn't drop them a spot in the poll. They'll get a week off before playing Cypress Lake at the end of the month.

3. Bishop Verot (3-1)

Last week: 3

Analysis: The Vikings got back on track in a big way Friday night, securing a 27-14 homecoming win over Gulf Coast. Carter Smith was injured for much of the night, but threw for 185 yards with two touchdowns. Next up is a critical road test against First Baptist.

4. First Baptist (2-1)

Last week: 4

Analysis: The Lions picked a great week to get healthy. The team didn't look the same in last week's 28-27 win over Cardinal Mooney, as Ty Keller got the start at quarterback. We'll see how healthy First Baptist is going into a pivotal private school clash with Bishop Verot.

5. North Fort Myers (3-1)

Last week: 5

Analysis: The Red Knights showed some signs of life offensively while posting their second consecutive shutout in the process in a 37-0 win over Lemon Bay. Bryce Duross totaled three touchdowns while Bo Summersett and Nunu Jones combined for 11 receptions. North will get a bye week before the start of a likely three-game win streak (at a minimum) against Cape Coral, Charlotte, and Mariner.

6. Gulf Coast (3-1)

Last week: 6

Analysis: The Sharks only managed 14 points despite totaling over 300 yards of offense in Friday's 27-14 loss to Bishop Verot. Gulf Coast will hope to get back on track against Golden Gate, who is now 1-3 this season with three consecutive losses.

7. Fort Myers (1-2)

Last week: 8

Analysis: The Green Wave didn't play, but jump up a spot in the poll to No. 7. Getting back to .500 seems like a legitimate possibility against a Charlotte team that is now 0-3 under first-year head coach Cory Mentzer on Friday.

8. Lehigh (1-3)

Last week: 7

Analysis: At this point, it's unclear of which Lehigh team is going to take the field. Dorian Mallary's leash as the starting quarterback seems extremely short, given he was pulled in the first quarter for Darryl Hodge, who has tried to take advantage of his limited snaps this season. Luckily for the Lightning, they've got a bye week to get healthy before traveling to Ida Baker on Sept. 30 in a district game.

9. Estero (4-0)

Last week: 9

Analysis: How about them Wildcats! Estero moves to 4-0 following a 7-0 win over Island Coast, continuing their hot start to the season under fifth-year head coach Darren Nelson. The Wildcats should be favored in next week's game on the road against Cape Coral, but it could serve as a potential trap game.

10. Barron Collier (3-0)

Last week: 10

Analysis: The Cougars became Collier County's last remaining undefeated team with a 35-23 win over Bonita Springs that didn't look pretty at times. Barron held the ball for less than a quarter of action — 11 minutes, 15 seconds to be exact — and scored on each of their five possessions. Next up is a game at home against Immokalee.

First Five Out: South Fort Myers (1-2), Immokalee (2-2), CSN (2-1), Riverdale (2-1), Golden Gate (1-2)

VOLLEYBALL

Here are the Top 10 teams in The News-Press/Naples Daily News Volleyball Rankings after four weeks:

Records of games played through Saturday, Sept. 17:

1. Seacrest Country Day (13-3)

Last week: 1

Analysis: Can you say undisputed? The Stingrays sure can, as the defending champs in Class 2A went on the road and swept Canterbury in the Private 8 Championship. Seacrest will get a few days without game action before playing Harvest Community at home on Friday.

2. Canterbury (9-4)

Last week: 2

Analysis: The Cougars gave it all they had with what they had, but could not knock off top-ranked Seacrest in the Private 8 Championship. Madison Hammermeister constantly gave Canterbury life, finishing with 14 kills. The Cougars will travel to Bishop Verot on Thursday.

3. Gulf Coast (10-3)

Last week: 3

Analysis: The Sharks held their own for the most part at the Lake Howell Invitational, going 3-2 with wins over Riviera Prep, Lourdes Academy, and Lake Mary. Gulf Coast lost to Lake Nona in pool play before losing to St. Brendan in the Silver Division Championship game in three sets. Next up are two key tests on the road against Barron Collier and First Baptist.

4. First Baptist (5-2)

Last week: 4

Analysis: The Lions went 2-1 at the Private 8 tournament with a loss to No. 2 Canterbury in the semifinals, before capturing third place over CSN. First Baptist played at home on Saturday against Tekoa Barnes and Boca Raton Christian, falling 3-1 in a competitive game. The Lions will aim to get back on track against No. 3 Gulf Coast.

5. Barron Collier (4-3)

Last week: 5

Analysis: The Cougars are an enigma in this poll, as many would've thought they'd win on the road against Lemon Bay, but fell in five sets. It's a real possibility Barron is staring at a 4-5 record after two games against Gulf Coast and Venice, which would be considered one of the surprises midway through September.

6. Fort Myers (5-8)

Last week: 7

Analysis: The Green Wave fell in three sets to Venice, a team that's ranked inside the top 15 statewide. Despite the 5-8 record, Fort Myers has largely played a schedule featuring seven teams from outside Southwest Florida, with just two losses to local opponents (No. 1 Seacrest, No. 5 Barron Collier). The Green Wave should be able to get within one game of .500 this week against Port Charlotte and South Fort Myers.

7. Riverdale (9-4)

Last week: 9

Analysis: The Raiders rebounded in a big way after starting 0-2 at the Gene Gorman Invitational, beating Ida Baker, LaBelle, and North Port. Olivia Znotens totaled over 50 kills in the tournament, continuing to post impressive numbers as a freshman. Next up is a home game on Thursday against Cypress Lake.

8. North Fort Myers (10-3)

Last week: NR

Analysis: Welcome to the party, Red Knights! North completed a 3-1 stretch at the Wolfpack Invitational on Saturday, which included two wins over Naples. Nancy Eskay's team should be able to continue the hot stretch against Cypress Lake and Lehigh, with real potential of having their fewest losses in the regular season since 2011, when the team finished with four.

9. Naples (7-5)

Last week: 6

Analysis: Naples hasn't had the best of stretches over the past week, going 2-4 since last Monday. Fortunately for the Golden Eagles, the schedule softens up some with games against Port Charlotte, Estero, Immokalee, and SFCA looming.

10. Bishop Verot (5-8)

Last week: NR

Analysis: It took a little while, but the Vikings make their return inside the top 10 after a fifth-place finish at the Private 8 tournament. Since the Nike Tournament of Champions, Luis Rodriguez's team is humming, winning four of their last five, including a pair of sweeps over Evangelical Christian and St. John Neumann. Two challenging contests against Lemon Bay and No. 2 Canterbury will test Verot as the postseason inches closer.

First Five Out: CSN (2-5), St. John Neumann (7-4), Ida Baker (11-6), Estero (7-6), Golden Gate (5-3)

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin . For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Week 4: Who's ranked in The News-Press/Naples Daily News Volleyball and Football polls?

Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

The Promenade, 26811 South Bay Drive, Bonita Springs; 239-325-3583 or www.deromos.com. Sit back, relax and unwind at DeRomo’s Market & Restaurant. You can buy food and other goodies to enjoy at home, but you also can dine outdoors beneath covered areas that offer views of the well-landscaped courtyards of Promenade at Bonita Bay. Think pastas, as well as seafood and heartier fare — Grilled Tuscan Ribeye, anyone? Our critic feasted on Linguine Villaggio, with sauteed chicken, spinach, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil, topped with diced tomatoes.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
104.5 KDAT

2023 Four-Star Running Back Decommits from Iowa Football

In June 2023, four-star running back from Naples, Florida Kendrick Raphael committed to the University of Iowa's football program. Raphael made the decision ahead of his senior year, saying this in the attached tweet:. I am 100% committed to the University of Iowa!!!!!. Well, not quite 100 percent, apparently. As...
IOWA CITY, IA
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples, Collier County managers share goals for Southwest Florida

Newly appointed Collier County Manager Amy Patterson and Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar shared their vision and goals with the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Patterson was appointed Collier County’s first woman manager by the county commissioners in June. She was born and raised in Naples and has...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
speedonthewater.com

Avalon Returning As Official Pontoon Of Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach

Though it raised a few grey eyebrows among chronically grumpy old offshore powerboat racing fans, a 27-foot Avalon Excalibur tri-toon powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines also turned happier heads as the paceboat for the inaugural Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach races in 2019. That event—the final contest of the eight-race American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series—returns to the Southwest Florida venue October 6-8 and two new Mercury Racing 450R-powered 27-footers from the Alma, Mich., company will be there—one to pace races, another as a turn boat.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Chicken Salad Chick opens in Fort Myers, 5 more planned for SWFL

The first time Scott Pace encountered a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, he wanted little to do with it. But his wife, Kendal Potesta, urged him to go inside. Three seconds after trying it, Pace said he was hooked. So hooked, the husband-and-wife team of Potesta and Pace bought the franchise rights to bring six Chicken Salad Chick restaurants to Southwest Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
mustdo.com

Where to Go Saltwater Fishing in Fort Myers and Sanibel

Saltwater fly-fishing in Southwest Florida is an unparalleled experience filled with jumping tarpon flying into the air. You can make the most of your next fishing trip in Fort Myers and Sanibel, where miles of white, sandy beaches welcome tropical and exotic wildlife. The area teems with canals, estuaries, and lakes within close proximity to the Gulf.
SANIBEL, FL
