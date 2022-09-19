ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Fall, y'all! Here are 12+ places where you can go pumpkin picking near Louisville

By Gege Reed, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbuad_0i18YLAD00

Looking for that perfect pumpkin to pick and carve? Or want to find your way through the corn maze? Here are 14 pumpkin patches to visit in Kentucky and Indiana, many that also offer hayrides, corn mazes, kids zones and more.

Happy Fall!

Applacres

WHAT: The orchard has pumpkins and apples for picking. The market also has fresh-squeezed apple cider, pumpkins, gourds, hand-dipped caramel apples, vegetables, jams, relishes, mums, apple shakes and more.

WHERE: 9104 IN-37, Bedford, Indiana

WHEN: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Open year-round.

MORE INFORMATION: 812-279-9721; applacres.net

Buckmeadow Farm Fest

WHAT: The farm has u-pick pumpkins, a five-acre corn maze, a kiddie corn maze, a cotton pit, a corn crib, a playground area with straw mountain and slides, concessions and more.

WHEN: Sept. 24 through Oct. 30. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

WHERE: 1323 Ninevah Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky

MORE INFORMATION: $10, free for ages 2 and younger. 502-680-1824; facebook.com/Buckmeadowfarms

Bowling Family Farm

WHAT: U-pick pumpkins of all colors, shapes and sizes. Free hayrides to the pumpkin patch. The market has baked goods, mums, gourds, honey and apple butter.

WHEN: Sept. 24 through Oct. 30. Daily, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: 7631 Voyles Road, Greenville, Indiana

MORE INFORMATION: 812-216-1516; bowling-family-farms.business.site.

Cornucopia Farm

WHAT: U-pick and picked pumpkins, play on the hay tiles, visit the petting zoo, stop by the café for burgers and more, have fun in the corn and soybean mazes, on the tunnel slide, hayride, corn hole, corn cannon, cow train and visit the farm market.

WHEN: now through Oct.30. September hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-7 p.m. October hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 5-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

WHERE: 5444 N. Rutherford Hollow Road, Scottsburg, Indiana

MORE INFORMATION: General admission, $11 advance online, $12 at the gate, free for ages 2 and younger. cornucopiafarm.com.

Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

WHAT: U-pick pumpkins with wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, a 10-acre corn maze, zipline racers, kids area with duck races, hay maze, giant slide, corn crib, board games, and more. Field of Horrors (Oct. 28- 29). The market has fruits, vegetables, honey, jam and relish.

WHEN: Now through Oct. 30. Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Farm market is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: 623 Talmage-Mayo Road, Harrodsburg

MORE INFORMATION: devinescornmaze.com

Eckert's Orchards

WHAT: U-pick and picked pumpkins and apples, country store, bakery with homemade goods, including its famous Apple Cider Donuts, local jams, salsas, and honey. Also an ice cream shop and café, corn maze, bonfires and playground.

WHEN: Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with picking available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late October.

WHERE: 1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles, Kentucky

MORE INFORMATION: A field access pass will be required to enter the picking areas. The all-day field access pass will allow visitors to enjoy unlimited rides to the picking areas. The kid fun corral is open Tuesday-Sunday. 800-745-0513; eckerts.com/versailles.

Evans Orchard

WHAT: The pumpkin patch will be ready for u-pick the third week of September. Apples are ready for picking. The orchard has wagon rides, a corn maze, a play area, barnyard, and café. The gift store and market have apples, mums, fruits, vegetables and more.

WHEN: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. the third week of September through Oct. 31. Starting in November, call before you come.

WHERE: 198 Stone Road, Georgetown, Kentucky

MORE INFORMATION: The play area is open Tuesday through Sunday and admission is $8 for a child, $5 for an adult. 502-863-2255; evansorchard.com.

Farmers Markets

WHAT: Louisville-area farmers' markets will have a variety of pumpkins available for purchase.

WHERE: Throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

WHEN: Most of the markets are open Saturdays and there are several that operate Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays throughout October.

MORE INFORMATION: A full list of farmers' market details broken down by county can be found at kyproud.com. A list of Indiana farmers' markets can be found at farmersmarketonline.com/fm/Indiana.htm.

Gallerin Farms

WHAT: Fall fun at the farm with hayrides to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, train rides, jump pillows, barrel train, corn bin, obstacle course, haunted house, a petting zoo, and straw activities. There will food trucks outside, cookies, fudge, and other fall treats will still be served in café.

WHEN: Now through Oct. 30. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Some Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (call before you come).

WHERE: 1029 Vigo Road, Shelbyville, Kentucky

MORE INFORMATION: Wristbands are $20 per person (unlimited activities), free for ages 2 and younger. Additional fee for apple cannon and gem mining. 502-633-4849; gallreinfarms.com.

Happy Jack's Pumpkin Farm

WHAT: Take a wagon ride to the 20-acre pumpkin patch where there are over 75 varieties of pumpkins for u-pick, gourds and squash. Visit with farm animals, stroll through the two-acre corn maze, music, and more.

WHEN: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; through Oct. 31.

WHERE: 966 Hickman Hill Road, Frankfort

MORE INFORMATION: Farm produce available from November through April. Wear your mask and maintain a safe, 6-foot distance from others. Call or check the website for times; 502-320-1064; happyjackspumpkins.com.

Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyard

WHAT: Huber's Orchard has one of the largest selections of pumpkins and apples (including Jonathan, Gala, Red, Golden Delicious and many more). Also baked goods, gifts, wine, ice cream, cheese, family park and more. The family farm park activities include Huber Grain Train, mountain slides, pedal karts, trike corral, rope maze, tile maze, bamboo maze and more.

WHEN: Family Farm park is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct.31. The Farm Market and winery, ice cream factory and cheese shop are open daily (check website for times).

WHERE: 19816 Huber Road, Starlight, Indiana

MORE INFORMATION: Family Farm Park, $5 per person; 812-923-9813; 812-923-9463 (winery); huberwinery.com.

Mulberry Orchard

WHAT: U-pick pumpkin patch and apples. Also wagon rides, a corn maze, play in the kids' area, and fresh produce at the store.

WHEN: now through Oct. 31 Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

WHERE: 1330 Mulberry Pike, Shelbyville, Kentucky

MORE INFORMATION: Lunch and treats at the Mulberry Kitchen will be served Wednesday through Sunday. 502-655-2633; mulberryorchardky.com.

Slow Poke Farm

WHAT: This family-owned farm has u-pick pumpkins. The Fall Festival will be held Saturdays and Sundays in October from 12-7 p.m., with hayrides, corn maze, hay maze, and pumpkins.

WHEN: Daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (call before you come in September)

WHERE: 8910 Cedar Grove Road, Shepherdsville, Kentucky

MORE INFORMATION: Pumpkins are different prices depending on size. Fall festival, $9, $4 for ages 4-12, $2 for ages 2 and 3, and $1 for ages 1 and younger. Cash only; 502-921-9632; slowpokefarm.com.

Did we miss your favorite pumpkin patch or locally-owned farm? Send a message to news clerk Gege Reed at greed@courier-journal.com.

