Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
New imaging technique could speed up development of eye disease treatments
WASHINGTON — Researchers have developed a simple and fast way to perform optoretinography, an imaging technique that measures light-induced functional activity in the eye’s retina, the network of neurons in the back of our eyes responsible for detecting light and initiating vision. More than 50 percent of people in the U.S. over age 60 are affected by retinal diseases such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. These diseases affect the retina’s function in ways that reduce eyesight and can progress to blindness if not treated. The new approach could help accelerate the development of new treatments for eye diseases.
bioengineer.org
Discovery: ‘Special’ muscle can promote glucose and fat burning to fuel metabolism for hours while sitting
Link to downloadable photos: Metabolic Innovations Lab at UH. From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
bioengineer.org
Patients experiencing virtual reality immersion during hand surgery required less anesthetic to keep pain at bay, indicating the potential of this non- pharmacologic distraction technique
Patients experiencing virtual reality immersion during hand surgery required less anesthetic to keep pain at bay, indicating the potential of this non- pharmacologic distraction technique. Patients experiencing virtual reality immersion during hand surgery required less anesthetic to keep pain at bay, indicating the potential of this non- pharmacologic distraction technique.
bioengineer.org
Epigenetic treatment in mice improves spinal cord regeneration after injury
Currently, spinal cord injury does not have any effective treatments; physical rehabilitation can help patients regain some mobility, but for severe cases the outcomes are extremely limited by the failure of spinal neurons to regenerate naturally after injury. However, in a study publishing September 20th in the open access journal PLOS Biology, researchers led by Simone Di Giovanni at Imperial College London in the UK show that weekly treatments with an epigenetic activator can aid the regrowth of sensory and motor neurons in the spinal cord when given to mice 12 weeks after severe injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
bioengineer.org
Researchers identify potential biomarker to distinguish two aggressive types of brain tumors in children
It may soon be possible to identify Group 4 medulloblastomas—the most common malignant brain tumor in children–from more aggressive Group 3 tumors. Research based on a little-explored part of RNA, which creates proteins, could lead to the development of better-targeted cancer treating drugs, according to investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
bioengineer.org
Gel treats gum disease by fighting inflammation
A topical gel that blocks the receptor for a metabolic byproduct called succinate treats gum disease by suppressing inflammation and changing the makeup of bacteria in the mouth, according to a new study led by researchers at NYU College of Dentistry and published in Cell Reports. A topical gel that...
bioengineer.org
A consistent lack of sleep negatively impacts immune stem cells, increasing risk of inflammatory disorders and heart disease
Chronic, insufficient sleep can negatively affect immune cells, which may lead to inflammatory disorders and cardiovascular disease, according to a new study from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. More specifically, consistently losing an hour and a half of sleep a night potentially increases the risk. Chronic, insufficient...
bioengineer.org
Statin use not justified for healthy people with high cholesterol
TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 20, 2022) – About 40 million adults in the United States regularly take statins to lower their cholesterol levels and reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke, according to American Heart Association data from 2020. TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 20, 2022) – About 40 million adults...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
Scripps Research discovery suggests new strategy against harmful inflammation
LA JOLLA, CA—A team led by Scripps Research scientists has uncovered key details of an immune-cell process that frequently underlies excessive inflammation in the body. The findings could lead to new ways of preventing and/or treating inflammation-related conditions such as sepsis, arthritis, and coronary artery disease. LA JOLLA, CA—A...
bioengineer.org
Nurturing developing neurons: How microglia, the main immune cells of the brain contribute to brain development by interacting with newborn neurons
BUDAPEST (September 20, 2022)— The Laboratory of Neuroimmunology of the Institute of Experimental Medicine, Budapest (IEM), Hungary, led by Ádám Dénes, describes the presence of a direct interaction site between microglial cells and the cell body of developing neurons, and reveals its role during brain development. The discovery may be of importance for developmental disorders affecting the nervous system. The study (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2022.111369) presenting the results of the research was published in the prestigious Cell Reports journal on the 20 of September, 2022.
bioengineer.org
Women facing food insecurity could be at high risk for addiction to highly processed food
Philadelphia, September 20, 2022 – A new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, published by Elsevier, finds that women experiencing food insecurity more frequently report symptoms of food addiction, such as compulsive eating of certain types of food, unsuccessful attempts to cut down and withdrawal symptoms. Further study of addictive mechanisms may be a valuable approach to understand the relationship between food insecurity and the overconsumption of processed foods.
bioengineer.org
Research grant awarded to UMC Utrecht for microbiota-boosted cancer therapy
Health~Holland has awarded close to € 800,000 to a public-private partnership between UMC Utrecht, Artizan Biosciences, Inc. (USA) and MicroViable Therapeutics (Spain) to unravel how the intestinal microbiota can be exploited to boost cancer immunotherapy and limit therapy side-effects. The project will be headed by Marcel de Zoete, PhD of the Department of Medical Microbiology at UMC Utrecht.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bioengineer.org
Killer cells get better with age
The human immune system is a thing of wonder. Up until now it had been widely assumed that the ability of killer T cells to destroy tumour cells and pathogens would deteriorate with age. It turns out, however, that the opposite is true – they become better killers, the older they get. This surprising finding is the result of research conducted by the pharmaceutical scientist Dr. Annette Lis and molecular biologist Dorina Zöphel at Saarland University. Their work suggests that the T cells of older patients could be of particular value in cancer immunotherapy. The results of the study, which help us better understand how the human immune system ages, have now been published in the journal ‘Aging Cell‘.
bioengineer.org
Mosquitoes that can’t spread malaria engineered by scientists
Scientists have engineered mosquitoes that slow the growth of malaria-causing parasites in their gut, preventing transmission of the disease to humans. The genetic modification causes mosquitoes to produce compounds in their guts that stunt the growth of parasites, meaning they are unlikely to reach the mosquitoes’ salivary glands and be passed on in a bite before the insects die.
bioengineer.org
Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis
Philadelphia, September 21, 2022 – A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
bioengineer.org
First direct evidence that babies react to taste and smell in the womb
A study led by Durham University’s Fetal and Neonatal Research Lab, UK, took 4D ultrasound scans of 100 pregnant women to see how their unborn babies responded after being exposed to flavours from foods eaten by their mothers. A study led by Durham University’s Fetal and Neonatal Research Lab,...
bioengineer.org
Wearing a pedometer — even if you don’t look at it — may boost step counts
Almost half of American adults don’t meet recommended weekly physical activity levels, but new research from Brigham Young University suggests a surprisingly simple way to help increase exercise time: just strap on an activity monitor. Almost half of American adults don’t meet recommended weekly physical activity levels, but new...
bioengineer.org
COVID-19 infections increase risk of long-term brain problems
If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. Those who have been infected with the virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection, new research shows. Such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, depression, anxiety and migraine headaches, according to a comprehensive analysis of federal health data by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care system.
bioengineer.org
Genetic variation explains racial disparity in esophageal cancer cases
Esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) is a type of cancer affecting the mucus-secreting glands of the lower esophagus — the tube connecting the throat to the stomach. It is the most common form of esophageal cancer and often preceded by Barrett’s metaplasia (BE), a deleterious change in cells lining the esophagus.
Comments / 0