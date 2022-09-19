ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Plane crashes at the Reno Air Races, sparks fire

By Nexstar Media Wire, Julian Tack
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPcgd_0i18NJ4s00

RENO, Nev. ( KTXL ) — A plane crashed Sunday afternoon during activities related to the Reno Air Races, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Reno Air Racing Association .

The sheriff’s office said it is responding to an “Air Races related plane crash in the area of 13945 Red Rock Road,” according to a tweet sent out a little after 4:00 p.m. local time.

One person dead after downtown Youngstown shooting

The area is near the Reno-Stead Airport, about 17 miles northwest of Reno.

The Reno Air Racing Association said that the incident happened during the Jet Gold Race and that only one plane was involved.

Due to the incident, “the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event,” the association said in a tweet.

Video shared by KRNV shows two airplanes flying, one above the other, when the lower airplane approaches the ground, sparking a fire and continuing to tumble along the ground.

According to KRNV, the video was streaming on the Reno Air Racing Association’s Youtube page.

The condition of the crew aboard the plane is unknown at this time. The Washoe Sheriff has asked people to avoid the area of the 13000 block of Red Rock Road.

The races were part of the Stihl National Championship Air Races and Air Show, which took place from September 14 to 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
Reno, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
County
Washoe County, NV
Reno, NV
Accidents
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Washoe County, NV
Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Racing#Plane Crash#Shooting#Air Show#Traffic Accident#Aircraft#The Reno Air Races#Krnv#The Washoe Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WKBN

WKBN

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy