It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO