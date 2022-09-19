Read full article on original website
NFL power rankings: Lions tied for first in NFC North (or last, depending on your view)
Same old Lions? That might depend on whether you’re a glass-half-full kind of person. The Detroit Lions are 1-1 through the first two weeks of the regular season, the same as every other team in the NFC North. That means they’re tied for first place in the division, a spot they have not...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has perfect response when asked about Aidan Hutchinson's breakout game for Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had a historic day in Week 2, recording 3 sacks in the first half against the Commanders. He is just the third rookie to reach 3 sacks in a half as well as the first Lions’ rookie to reach that mark in a game. The Michigan product...
Yardbarker
T.J. Hockenson Among Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions offense has been receiving a significant amount praise the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. After scoring a significant amount of points, many nationally are now beginning to notice the impact the roster has had having Ben Johnson being elevated to his position. Since he...
Lions fans destroyed Matt Patricia after Darius Slay’s awesome MNF performance
One of Matt Patricia’s worst moves as head coach of the Detroit Lions came when he shipped Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lions fans laid into Patricia during Slay’s great effort on “Monday Night Football.”
Detroit Lions' Week 2 Rookie Report Card
All Lions grades the performance of Detroit Lions' rookies, after the team's victory in Week 2.
Lions open as big underdogs in Week 3 at Minnesota
The 1-1 Detroit Lions head west on their first road trip of the 2022 season in Week 3. The Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the division rival Vikings next Sunday. Fresh off a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Lions were favored by oddsmakers for the first time in 24 games, Dan Campbell’s Detroit team is back to the more familiar underdog role in the early betting lines.
SB Nation
The Detroit Lions are fun, and that’s a direct reflection of their head coach
It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious.
