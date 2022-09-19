ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.J. Hockenson Among Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense has been receiving a significant amount praise the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. After scoring a significant amount of points, many nationally are now beginning to notice the impact the roster has had having Ben Johnson being elevated to his position. Since he...
Lions open as big underdogs in Week 3 at Minnesota

The 1-1 Detroit Lions head west on their first road trip of the 2022 season in Week 3. The Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the division rival Vikings next Sunday. Fresh off a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Lions were favored by oddsmakers for the first time in 24 games, Dan Campbell’s Detroit team is back to the more familiar underdog role in the early betting lines.
The Detroit Lions are fun, and that’s a direct reflection of their head coach

It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious.
