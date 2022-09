The Virginia Women’s Soccer team came into their ACC opener in Chapel Hill on Saturday night ranked #7 in the nation with a 7-0-1 record, coming off a 0-0 tie the week before against VCU. The North Carolina Tar Heels team they faced was ranked second in the country with a 7-1-0 record. The only team that had beat Carolina so far this season was #1 ranked UCLA who beat them 2-1 on September 4th.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO