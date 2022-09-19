ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Blunt had a hilarious response to being spotted in the queue for The Queen

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

James Blunt might not be everyone's cup of tea when it comes to his music but there is no denying that he is very, very funny on social media even on the occasion of the Queen's death.

Since it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died aged 96 on 8th September the United Kingdom has been divided over how much mourning should be forced upon the public.

One of the best examples of this is now the famous 'queue' to go and see the Queen's coffin lying in state in the palace of Westminster. The huge queue could at times see people waiting nearly 24 hours to pay their respects to the monarch and even celebrities like David Beckham and Susanna Reid waiting for more than 12 hours in line.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He wasn't the only celeb in line and as you've probably guessed one of them was James Blunt with the Twitter account @royals_forever reporting that the singer/funnyman was spotted in the queue.

Blunt, who is famed for his self-depreciation and trolling on Twitter , simply replied: "Offered to sing, and am now being ushered to the front." He ended the tweet with a shrugging emoji.

As you can imagine people found this pretty hilarious.






There has been some controversy over the queue after This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were accused of 'queue jumping' after they joined another queue separate from the one intended for the public.

ITV has since released a statement that the duo had been given press accreditation and were there alongside other broadcasters and national press outlets for an item that will be broadcast on Tuesday's show.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

'Creepy' voiceover on ITV's coverage of Queen's funeral has viewers terrified

Viewers who tuned into ITV’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral got more than they bargained for on Monday after hearing a creepy voiceover on their feeds.The broadcaster was showing live footage of the hearse carrying the late monarch’s coffin out of London when there was a technical issue and a whispered voice could be heard.For a moment, the male commentator who had been observing proceedings on the feed cut out and was temporarily replaced by the hushed tones of a women.While it’s hard to make out, she appeared to say: “The death is irreversible… the fact that she’s trapped…”Sign up...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Dan Wootton couldn’t even wait a day to criticise Meghan Markle over the Queen’s funeral

Controversial GB News host Dan Wootton couldn’t help but take another dig at Meghan Markle and how she supposedly acted during the Queen’s funeral on Monday – and it’s safe to say that Twitter isn’t having any of it.The Daily Mail columnist and presenter brought on royal writer Tom Bower to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the ceremony, in an interview which saw Wootton suggest that despite “concessions” from King Charles and Prince William, the couple are “never going to be happy”.He asked Bower: “Meghan – someone who, obviously, you have spent the last couple of...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Thousands sign petition calling for This Morning to axe Holly and Phil over 'queue jump' controversy

More than 20,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to axe This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after the two were accused of jumping the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. Last week, Willoughby and Schofield faced backlash after footage of them led to claims that the two had skipped the queue and jumped into the press queue to view the Queen's coffin. The queue, famously, stretched five miles long with a 14-hour wait period. Other celebrities like David Beckham and Tilda Swinton waited in the queue with the public to pay their respects to the Queen.Sign...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

A conspiracy theory is claiming the Queen secretly knighted Trump

Conspiracy theorists are trying to claim that Queen Elizabeth II knighted Donald Trump before her death and kept it a secret.There have been all kinds of bonkers conspiracy theories perpetuated on the internet over recent days following the passing of the late monarch – but this is right up there with the hardest to believe. A theory has been debunked (obviously) that claims the late monarch honoured former President Donald Trump in private. Rumours began circulating in pockets of the internet over recent days, with some claiming that Trump himself posted an image outlining the theory on his Truth Social...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Willoughby
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Susanna Reid
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Phillip Schofield
Person
James Blunt
Person
David Beckham
Indy100

QAnon followers think Diana is going to come back from the dead in next 10 days

A new Princess Diana conspiracy just dropped from QAnon - and this time they think she is returning. On Telegram, Reddit, and Facebook several people have shared a post where the poster claims to be Princess Diana returning from the dead and promising to reveal information."I spent 25 years of my life hiding, being scared, not having anyone to talk to," the post reads, "I did it for my children and for the people of the world." Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe post promises to reveal information in the "upcoming months" that "will shake your bones" including...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

11 of the funniest jokes and memes about the Phil and Holly 'queue jump' saga

This Morning anchors Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have spoken out about accusations they skipped the line when they visited Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.Some people got mad after seeing footage of the pair at the historic occasion - without having queued like everyone else.On Tuesday, Willoughby explained: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall."None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue, and no one filed passed the Queen."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSocial media fury had reached such great heights that the...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Could Queen's funeral have been a Covid super-spreader event?

People are speculating Queen Elizabeth II's funeral could have been a Covid-19 superspreader event - because the Danish queen tested positive on Tuesday night after attending the event alongside hundreds of other maskless people.The Danish Royal Court confirmed that Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, 82, tested positive only one day after attending the funeral, meaning she was likely contagious while at the event. More than 8,000 people, including other royals and world leaders from across the globe, attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterQueen Margrethe was photographed standing in the same section as King...
WORLD
Indy100

People are obsessed by archive pic of bearded King Charles with Johnny Cash

At the age of 73, King Charles III recently became the oldest person to assume the British throne after being the longest-serving heir apparent in history. Since he lost his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and acceded to the throne, many have shared their thoughts on what they think he is going to be like as a King and also relived some of their memories of interacting with the-then Prince Charles. Among those sharing personal details was Rosanne Cash, the daughter of US country singer Johnny Cash, who posted an old photograph of then Price Charles alongside her father. In a tweet, she wrote:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Queue#The Palace#Uk
Indy100

The Simpsons didn't predict the Queen's death according to fact checkers

Whenever a world event occurs, people love to claim The Simpsons predicted it. As the longest running TV show of all time, The Simpsons has had its moments in correctly predicting Donald Trump becoming president, the closing down of Toys "R" Us, and more.So last week when people online claimed the show had correctly predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people assumed it must be true. But fact checkers are saying the footage was digitally-altered. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterA picture circulated around Facebook and Twitter last week seemingly showing a Simpson's version of Queen Elizabeth...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Conspiracy about King Charles's bodyguards using fake hands spreads on TikTok

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday, but some people are fixated on bizarre new conspiracy theory on social media which says King Charles III's bodyguards are using fake hands.Viewers on TikTok apparently believe the bodyguards are placing prosthetic arms in their sleeves before placing their real hands on concealed weapons inside their suits.Jason, who goes by @jase_the_ace on the platform, shared a video of the King and his bodyguards outside chatting with people outside Buckingham Palace.The video zeroed in on the hands of the guards."King Charles security... Do some have fake arms, hands on guns?" the onscreen text...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Shaquille O'Neal was detained in the UK for 'bumping a Royal guard'

Shaquille O’Neal was once detained for ‘bumping a Royal guard’ during a trip to the UK. The NBA star revealed his experiences in an interview which resurfaced over the weekend, stating that he had to drop David Beckham’s name to be released following his arrest.O’Neal told the story during an appearance on the The Late Late Show with James Corden back in 2018, when he appeared as a guest alongside Victoria Beckham.He said: “My friend bet me fifty thousand I couldn’t make the guards move. So because they stand very still outside guarding the palace. I will go up to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

CBS criticised for cutting away from Queen's funeral to show 'The Price is Right'

Hundreds of millions tuned in to watch coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, but not everyone stuck around for the whole ceremony…One channel broadcasting the event has come in for criticism after cutting away from the funeral to show episodes of The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal.CBS began its coverage of the late monarch’s funeral at 5.30am in the US with co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, but rather than continuing throughout the day the broadcast ended at 10am. Instead of showing the procession to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle like BBC and Sky...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'Hellish kind of hazing': King Charles' cousin talks about family's treatment of Meghan

King Charles III's cousin has opened up about the royal family's treatment of Meghan Markle - saying she was effectively 'hazed' after joining The Firm.Christina Oxenberg, the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, praised the former Suits actress, saying only those who are "tough as nails" tend to survive the monarchy's hostile treatment of newcomers. "To Meghan Markle, I say, ‘What you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing'," Oxenberg told the New York Post."If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass."Writer and...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Daniel Craig hails ‘heroic’ fathers on suicide prevention charity trek

Three men whose daughters took their own lives have received a message of support from James Bond actor Daniel Craig, who described their latest charity campaign as “heroic”.The fathers appeared on BBC Breakfast to raise awareness for their charity walk, which will see them trek 600 miles to visit all four UK Parliaments over the course of a month.Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen, known as the 3 Dads Walking, previously raised over £880,000 after walking more than 300 miles in memory of their daughters, 17-year-old Beth Palmer, 19-year-old Emily Owen and Sophie Airey, who was 29.The walk will...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A timeline of the Adam Levine 'cheating' claims

An Instagram model's cheating allegations against Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine has sent the internet into a spiral. Sumner Stroh, 23, sparked debate online after posting a TikTok video sharing allegations that she and Levine "had an affair" while the singer was married to model Behati Prinsloo. The video went viral with more than 16 million views within 24 hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSince then, another person came forward with similar allegations.Here's the timeline so far:19 September 2022Stroh claims she had an affair with LevineStroh posted a video alleging she "had an affair" with Levine...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Adam Levine's DMs have become an instant meme

Imagine if your private messages had become the most talked about thing on the internet overnight, and not only that but they were sexual in nature and incredibly cringeworthy.Awful, right? Unfortunately for Adam Levine, that’s exactly the position he finds himself in.If you missed it earlier this week, Levine has denied allegations he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh. The Maroon 5 singer made headlines this week after Instagram model Stroh, 23, claimed the singer had asked to name his new baby after her following a year-long affair – something he denies.Sign up for our free Indy100...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Who is Britt Barbie the singer behind the viral ‘Period Ahh’ TikTok song?

Avid TikTok users might have noticed a new trend going around as people collaborate with the “Period Uhh Period Ahh” song that has gone viral on the social media site. The song was created by TikToker Britt Barbie (@brittbarbie3) who came up with it after posting videos where she would say, “Period, ahhh!” at the end of each sentence. For Barbie, it has become somewhat of a catchphrase and the song has helped propel her to viral fame. The clip of herself performing the track was posted on 10 September and has been watched 34 million times on TikTok. The TikToker’s viral status...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Kwasi Kwarteng under fire for appearing to 'laugh' during Queen's funeral

Kwasi Kwarteng has attracted criticism on social media after being accused of ‘laughing’ during the Queen’s funeral. The newly-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer attended the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. He was seated behind former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson. People online spotted him smiling and appearing to act in a distracted way during the ceremony, with some accusing him of taking a call during the funeral. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Twitter user @LouisHenwood was one person who posted the footage and added the caption: “Nice to see Kwasi Kwarteng clearly taking a personal...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Sumner Stroh accused of taunting Adam Levine's wife in resurfaced clips

On Monday, Instagram model Sumner Stroh set the internet into a frenzy after claiming that she had an affair with Maroon 5’s frontman Adam Levine.In a TikTok clip that’s been viewed more than 20 million times, Stroh claimed she and Levine had a year-long affair and also claimed that she believed that his marriage had ended.Levine has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014 and the couple recently announced they are expecting their third child together.But, eagle-eyed TikTok users have been digging back through Stroh’s TikTok history and accused the 23-year-old of taunting Levine’s wife while she was having...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy