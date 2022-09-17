ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

14th Annual Tiger Ambush Classic Showcases Some Of Best Bands In Illinois/Missouri

EDWARDSVILLE – The 14th Annual Tiger Ambush Band Classic was once again a showcase for some of the best marching bands in Illinois and Missouri. First place overall at the 14th Annual Tiger Ambush Band Classic Saturday at the Edwardsville High School field went to Salem Community High School Marching Wildcats in Class A, Mehlville High School Marching Panthers in Class AA, Rockwood Summit High School Silver Falcon Marching Band in Class AAA and Timberland High School Marching Wolves in Class AAAA.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

NFIB Illinois PAC Endorses Jennifer Korte for 112th House District

SPRINGFIELD — The NFIB Illinois PAC has endorsed Jennifer Korte in the 112th District Illinois House race. The political action committee is comprised exclusively of NFIB members. “Our members support candidates who support small business. Jennifer Korte has shown that she understands the challenges facing Illinois’ job creators,” said...
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Governor Pritzker Adjusts COVID-19 Requirements to Address Current Needs

CHICAGO - As part of his continuing plan to carefully unwind the state’s COVID-19 executive orders, Governor Pritzker today updated testing requirements for school and childcare personnel, rescinding the requirement that unvaccinated employees in these sectors test twice weekly. This change goes into effect Friday and is made on the advice of medical experts, based on their careful consideration of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and is in line with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Harris returns to South Carolina to boost voting in midterms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — https://apnews.com/hub/kamala-harris">Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in midterm elections. Harris is traveling to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy