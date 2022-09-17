Read full article on original website
14th Annual Tiger Ambush Classic Showcases Some Of Best Bands In Illinois/Missouri
EDWARDSVILLE – The 14th Annual Tiger Ambush Band Classic was once again a showcase for some of the best marching bands in Illinois and Missouri. First place overall at the 14th Annual Tiger Ambush Band Classic Saturday at the Edwardsville High School field went to Salem Community High School Marching Wildcats in Class A, Mehlville High School Marching Panthers in Class AA, Rockwood Summit High School Silver Falcon Marching Band in Class AAA and Timberland High School Marching Wolves in Class AAAA.
NFIB Illinois PAC Endorses Jennifer Korte for 112th House District
SPRINGFIELD — The NFIB Illinois PAC has endorsed Jennifer Korte in the 112th District Illinois House race. The political action committee is comprised exclusively of NFIB members. “Our members support candidates who support small business. Jennifer Korte has shown that she understands the challenges facing Illinois’ job creators,” said...
Governor Pritzker Adjusts COVID-19 Requirements to Address Current Needs
CHICAGO - As part of his continuing plan to carefully unwind the state’s COVID-19 executive orders, Governor Pritzker today updated testing requirements for school and childcare personnel, rescinding the requirement that unvaccinated employees in these sectors test twice weekly. This change goes into effect Friday and is made on the advice of medical experts, based on their careful consideration of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and is in line with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.
Harris returns to South Carolina to boost voting in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — https://apnews.com/hub/kamala-harris">Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in midterm elections. Harris is traveling to...
Woman Sentenced to 45 Months Imprisonment for Theft from Metro East Charity, Identity Theft
EAST ST. LOUIS – U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe announced today that Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to 45 months in prison in connection with her theft from her former employer, an East St. Louis charity, and aggravated identity theft. Burlison served as the Director...
