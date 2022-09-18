Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Michigan man charged with cocaine possession
INDIANA – This past weekend, Lowell Troopers participated in the 6-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort. This blitz involved troopers from the following states: Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia. During the blitz, troopers made 3 marijuana possession arrests. During one of those traffic stops, 27 grams...
FOX43.com
Records show Florida made another payment to aviation company that chartered migrant flights
FLORIDA, USA — Public records showed the state of Florida made another payment to the aviation company that flew migrants last week from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Tuesday afternoon, a flight departing from San Antonio, Texas was originally intended to land in President Biden's home state of Delaware. State...
Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
Grand Rapids student seen with ‘apparent handgun’ in school bathroom
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools and city police are investigating after a student was reportedly seen with an “apparent handgun” in a school bathroom on Monday, Sept. 19. GRPS school leaders learned of the incident at the end of the school day Monday, when...
WJR
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison
Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
Man headed to prison after faking disability to obtain $250,000 in benefits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he faked a disability in order to obtain over $250,000 in benefits from the Department of Veteran Affairs.Joseph Scott Gray, 53, of Lawton, showed up in a wheelchair for an examination at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in October 2017. He told employees that he had been confined to a wheelchair for the last ten years and had lost the ability to use his left hand. After the exam, Gray was seen at a local restaurant walking freely without the chair and...
OWI leads to patrol car getting hit by another intoxicated driver in Michigan
A trooper with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post was hit while he was in his patrol car early Monday morning.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Driver opens fire at vehicle on Michigan highway, state police say
DETROIT, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe fired gunshots at another driver while traveling on a Michigan highway. No injuries were reported in the incident on Saturday, Sept. 17, Michigan State Police said in a post on Twitter.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
FOX43.com
Yes, new reports show a record number of 'banned books' in schools, libraries
WASHINGTON — Sept. 18-24 is designated as “Banned Books Week,” when readers are encouraged to check out books that someone doesn’t want on the shelves. How many books are getting formally pushed out of schools and libraries, where is it happening, and why?. SOURCES:. The “State...
nbc25news.com
James and Jennifer Crumbley denied appeal by Michigan court
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals denied James and Jennifer Crumbley from appealing their charges. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed appeals in the Michigan court in July. Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman asked for evidence to be removed from their trial, which was denied. Smith and...
FOX43.com
'That's like putting Clorox in a Capri Sun' | Candy-like labels for Delta-8 THC targeted by parents & doctors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Delta 8-THC: it’s a form of hemp that can get you high. It is available at many neighborhood stores and sometimes comes in candy-like packaging. Because of that, Virginia’s Attorney General is cracking down on Delta-8 products, trying to get them off shelves, especially products that resemble popular candies.
FOX43.com
Summit to be held in Pennsylvania to address nationwide teacher shortage
Teach Plus, in partnership with the National Center on Education and the Economy (NCEE), will host a "Pa. Needs Teachers Summit" Thursday.
Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy had cocaine, marijuana in system, report shows
A Comstock Park man shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy in June had cocaine and marijuana in his system, a state police report shows. Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, was shot and killed June 16 after a traffic stop in Allegan County’s Monterey Township. Michigan State...
UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
wrif.com
Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken
Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
Dearborn doctor sentenced to 4 years in prison for running 'pill mill' scheme, unlawfully prescribing 12,500 opioids
A 48-year-old Dearborn doctor will spend four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to illegally distributing thousands of perception pills without medical reason
Police identify man whose body was found at Fish Ladder Park
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found at Fish Ladder Park, Grand Rapids police said. David Pienton, 41, was identified as the victim. His body was found around 11:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the park on...
