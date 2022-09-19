Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
numberfire.com
Julio Rodriguez (back) still out Monday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (back) is out of the lineup again for Monday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels. Rodriguez was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to lower-back tightness and he will end up missing the final three games of the Mariners' series with the Angels. Dylan Moore will make another start in center field in place of Rodriguez while J.P. Crawford handles the leadoff role again.
Reds Select Michael Siani
The Reds announced that they have selected the contract of outfielder Michael Siani. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster. Nick Senzel, who was already reported to be done for the season, will head to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move to get Siani onto the active roster.
numberfire.com
Alek Thomas not in lineup Monday night for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thomas is being replaced in center field by Daulton Varsho versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 397 plate appearances this season, Thomas has a .237 batting average with a .636 OPS, 8 home...
RELATED PEOPLE
What Made Valdez's Record-Breaking Season Possible?
Houston Astros' starter Framber Valdez broke the Major League record with his 25th consecutive quality start on Sunday. What has made his dominant season possible?
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino (knee) catching Tuesday for Yankees
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (knee) is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Trevino missed a couple games with a foot problem, but he will catch for Nestor Cortes on Tuesday and hit ninth. Kyle Higashioka will be available off the bench.
numberfire.com
Josh Smith on Rangers' bench Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder/outfielder Josh Smith is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Bubba Thompson will move to left field while Leody Taveras replaces Smith in the lineup to play center field and hit eighth. Taveras has a $2,200 salary on...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays score at will in 18-11 win over Phillies
Matt Chapman and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a three-run home run and Raimel Tapia also drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 18-11 on Tuesday. Teoscar Hernandez contributed four hits and scored three times, and Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen each had...
Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (knee) exits game after wall collision
Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh exited Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to an apparent knee injury.
