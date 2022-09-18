ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
New Prague, MN
fox9.com

Multiple fake school shooting reports at Minnesota schools

(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

$100,000 Lottery Winner in Wright County

MONTICELLO -- Someone is $100,000 richer today after playing a scratch-off game and winning down in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winner was playing the game CASH, which has a top prize of $100,000. The ticket was sold on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Monticello. Tickets...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
ROCHESTER, MN
kchkradio.net

Chris Derendal

Chris Derendal, age 44, of Shakopee, MN, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. A Christian Funeral will be held for Chris on Saturday, September 24, at 11 am, at Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 12700 Marystown Road, Shakopee with a visitation from 9:00-10:45 AM. Pastor Jon Stelljes will preside. A private family interment will be held.
SHAKOPEE, MN
B102.7

Sting Operation: Bees Swarm Into Minnesota Brewery

The talk of the August Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota was not the newest fall brews, the beloved Vikings football team, or even the Twins. It was the thousands of bees the came in for a visit. On Saturday, the outdoor biergarten (German for beer garden) was buzzing with...
NEW ULM, MN
kchkradio.net

Dale Edwin Kessler

Dale Edwin Kessler, age 77 of Belle Plaine, passed away on Saturday, September 17, at Oak. Terrace in Le Sueur. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at. Redeemer Lutheran Church in rural Henderson. Rev. Foy Christopherson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m....
BELLE PLAINE, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

6 hurt in crash near Clearwater

(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
MONTICELLO, MN
kchkradio.net

Duwayne William Otto

Duwayne William Otto, age 68, of Cologne, MN passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia, MN on September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Luncheon to follow the service. Private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Belle Plaine, MN.
COLOGNE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County

(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

