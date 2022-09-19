Read full article on original website
Janis Kay LaFond
Janis Kay LaFond, age 76, of Le Sueur, passed away on September 18, 2022. Mass of. Christian Burial will be September 30, 2022 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 9 a.m.-11a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Ft. Snelling National. Cemetery at...
Chris Derendal
Chris Derendal, age 44, of Shakopee, MN, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. A Christian Funeral will be held for Chris on Saturday, September 24, at 11 am, at Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 12700 Marystown Road, Shakopee with a visitation from 9:00-10:45 AM. Pastor Jon Stelljes will preside. A private family interment will be held.
Selma Dose
Selma Dose, age 92 of Arlington passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Sibley Ridgeview. Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 23 rd at Zion Lutheran. Church in Arlington with Rev. Paul Kratzke officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22...
Mary Lueth
Mary Lueth age 96 of Norwood Young America passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Haven at Peace Village. Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday September 23, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held AT THE CHURCH Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
