Mary Lueth age 96 of Norwood Young America passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Haven at Peace Village. Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday September 23, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held AT THE CHURCH Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO