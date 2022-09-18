Read full article on original website
Janis Kay LaFond
Janis Kay LaFond, age 76, of Le Sueur, passed away on September 18, 2022. Mass of. Christian Burial will be September 30, 2022 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 9 a.m.-11a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Ft. Snelling National. Cemetery at...
Duwayne William Otto
Duwayne William Otto, age 68, of Cologne, MN passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia, MN on September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Luncheon to follow the service. Private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Belle Plaine, MN.
Chris Derendal
Chris Derendal, age 44, of Shakopee, MN, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. A Christian Funeral will be held for Chris on Saturday, September 24, at 11 am, at Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 12700 Marystown Road, Shakopee with a visitation from 9:00-10:45 AM. Pastor Jon Stelljes will preside. A private family interment will be held.
Dale Edwin Kessler
Dale Edwin Kessler, age 77 of Belle Plaine, passed away on Saturday, September 17, at Oak. Terrace in Le Sueur. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at. Redeemer Lutheran Church in rural Henderson. Rev. Foy Christopherson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m....
Larry Ryder
Died Saturday, September 17th at his home. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held. Friday, September 30th at 3 PM at Bruzek Funeral Home. with visitation beginning at 2:00. Military honors will be conducted immediately after the service. by the New Prague Area Veterans Honor Guard.
