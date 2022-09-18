Duwayne William Otto, age 68, of Cologne, MN passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia, MN on September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Luncheon to follow the service. Private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Belle Plaine, MN.

COLOGNE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO