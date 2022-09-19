ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

City Council District 2 Runoff Candidate Speak Before Polls Close

Huntsville's Municipal Election runoff is today. On the ballot is the race for city council district 2, which runs from Chapman Mountain to Hampton Cove. Those candidates, David Little and Bill Yell, are seeking to replace council member Frances Akridge, who did not seek reelection.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville District 3 Board of Education Run-off

Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure are battling it out for the last seat at the Huntsville Board of Education. City Council District 2 Runoff Candidate Speak Before …. Scottsboro to hold End of Summer Benefit concert …. Jackson County Relay for Life Benefit. 100 Days Since Alex Drueke and Andy...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur City Council approves city employee raises

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Council voted in favor of raising the pay for city employees by 6% on Monday. The city council held its monthly meeting on Monday morning and approved Resolution No. 22-246 by a vote of 3-2. This resolution states, “the City’s Job Classification and Pay Structure (Grade/Step Matrix) will be adjusted by a market based factor of 6%.”
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Huntsville al

Huntsville rose to international fame when it became ground zero for NASA’s space missions, virtually overnight, putting Huntsville on the map. Huntsville’s history in Alabama is profound and rich, as the city served as the state’s capital for a year after Alabama was included in the Union in 1819. So you can imagine how many interesting things to do in Huntsville you will find.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Dr. Chuck Karr Named UAH President

The university of Alabama at Huntsville has a new president. Interim president Dr. Chuck Karr was officially named UAH's president at a trustees meeting on Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
aldailynews.com

Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure

Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps

After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
thebamabuzz.com

29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25

The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
HARTSELLE, AL
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Mazda Toyota/Amazon area temp housing - Corporate Housing Rental

Ideal location for construction and temporary workers in the Greenbrier/Madison, AL area. Solid 4 bedroom 1749 sf brick rancher in Greenbrier area of Limestone County. 2.5 miles from Mazda Toyota and the two Amazon Fulfillment Centers. Less than 10 minutes to retail centers on County Line Road. Sits off Segers...
MADISON, AL

