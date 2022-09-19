Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
City Council District 2 Runoff Candidate Speak Before Polls Close
Huntsville's Municipal Election runoff is today. On the ballot is the race for city council district 2, which runs from Chapman Mountain to Hampton Cove. Those candidates, David Little and Bill Yell, are seeking to replace council member Frances Akridge, who did not seek reelection.
Little, Alvarez win races for Huntsville City Council, School Board
After two runoff elections on Tuesday night, David Little will sit on the Huntsville City Council and Andrea Alvarez on the Huntsville Board of Education when the next term begins.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville City Council Candidates Prepare for Tuesday's Runoff
With just two days left until the Huntsville Municipal Runoff Election, the District 2 city council candidates are doing some last minute campaigning. Candidates Bill Yell and David Little are urging District 2 voters to remember to show up at the polls on Tuesday.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville District 3 Board of Education Run-off
Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure are battling it out for the last seat at the Huntsville Board of Education. City Council District 2 Runoff Candidate Speak Before …. Scottsboro to hold End of Summer Benefit concert …. Jackson County Relay for Life Benefit. 100 Days Since Alex Drueke and Andy...
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
WAFF
Huntsville officials celebrate groundbreaking of federal courthouse building
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and other city officials were on site for the groundbreaking of the new federal courthouse building in Huntsville on Monday. The courthouse will be home to the United States District Court of North Alabama when it is completed. The courthouse will have...
WAFF
Decatur City Council approves city employee raises
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Council voted in favor of raising the pay for city employees by 6% on Monday. The city council held its monthly meeting on Monday morning and approved Resolution No. 22-246 by a vote of 3-2. This resolution states, “the City’s Job Classification and Pay Structure (Grade/Step Matrix) will be adjusted by a market based factor of 6%.”
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Huntsville al
Huntsville rose to international fame when it became ground zero for NASA’s space missions, virtually overnight, putting Huntsville on the map. Huntsville’s history in Alabama is profound and rich, as the city served as the state’s capital for a year after Alabama was included in the Union in 1819. So you can imagine how many interesting things to do in Huntsville you will find.
WHNT-TV
Dr. Chuck Karr Named UAH President
The university of Alabama at Huntsville has a new president. Interim president Dr. Chuck Karr was officially named UAH's president at a trustees meeting on Friday.
aldailynews.com
Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure
Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
These North Alabama students are National Merit Semifinalists
More than 70 students across North Alabama were selected as National Merit Semifinalists — staking their claim as some of the top students in the entire state.
Garrison & Garrison encourage residents to check their heaters sooner rather than later
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As we continue to deal with global supply shortages, the cost of natural gas has more than doubled. This means your electric bill could be much higher this winter. A local HVAC company, Garrison & Garrison, has some tips to reduce your bill and ensure your...
Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps
After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
thebamabuzz.com
29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25
The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
New manufacturing program at Hartselle and Limestone schools
Hartselle High senior Justin Patrick knows how to engrave logos into sheets of metal by using a plasma cutter, and Clements High junior Alex Moss can operate a skill boss robot to assemble toy cars.
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Mazda Toyota/Amazon area temp housing - Corporate Housing Rental
Ideal location for construction and temporary workers in the Greenbrier/Madison, AL area. Solid 4 bedroom 1749 sf brick rancher in Greenbrier area of Limestone County. 2.5 miles from Mazda Toyota and the two Amazon Fulfillment Centers. Less than 10 minutes to retail centers on County Line Road. Sits off Segers...
Mistrial declared in Mason Sisk capital murder trial
After initially denying a motion for a mistrial last Friday, Limestone County Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise declared a mistrial in the Mason Sisk capital murder trial Monday morning.
