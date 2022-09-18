Roger Federer has admitted that he is “nervous” ahead of the final match of his professional career at the Laver Cup.The 41-year-old Swiss tennis star will play a doubles match on Friday, 23 September, before retiring from the sport.Mr Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as a 20-time grand slam champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner.“I’m nervous, I haven’t played in so long,” Mr Federer said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer wishes he could ‘go on forever’ as he prepares to retire from tennisRoger Federer wishes he could ‘go on forever’ as he prepares to retire from tennisRoger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says

TENNIS ・ 9 HOURS AGO