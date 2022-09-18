ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Monaco Grand Prix stays until 2025; Vegas race confirmed for a Saturday

The Monaco Grand Prix will continue in Formula One until 2025. Monaco's contract was up this year and there was doubts about whether F1's most famous event would continue, but on Tuesday F1 confirmed a new three-year deal for the street race. The extension was confirmed alongside F1's race schedule...
The Independent

Federer 'nervous' ahead of farewell doubles match at Laver Cup

Roger Federer has admitted that he is “nervous” ahead of the final match of his professional career at the Laver Cup.The 41-year-old Swiss tennis star will play a doubles match on Friday, 23 September, before retiring from the sport.Mr Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as a 20-time grand slam champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner.“I’m nervous, I haven’t played in so long,” Mr Federer said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer wishes he could ‘go on forever’ as he prepares to retire from tennisRoger Federer wishes he could ‘go on forever’ as he prepares to retire from tennisRoger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
The Guardian

Australia beat India in T20 thanks to Cameron Green and Matthew Wade

Cameron Green and Matthew Wade shone at either end of Australia’s innings as they claimed a tense four-wicket win over India in their high-scoring Twenty20 opener at Mohali. India racked up their highest T20 total against Australia, largely thanks to Hardik Pandya’s 71 not out off 30 balls but there were significant contributions from KL Rahul (55) and Suryakumar Yadav (46).
Daily Mail

Roger Federer set for farewell doubles with long-term rival Rafael Nadal in London... as the two legends team up for Swiss star's swansong in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena

His voice cracking with emotion, Roger Federer contemplated 15 months of pain and a likely farewell playing alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss master, 41, will strike his final shots, with that serene kind of anger, on Friday evening at the Laver Cup in London. It could well be in the company of his oldest rival.
