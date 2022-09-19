The Russellville Golden Tigers continued their hot streak in football region play by taking down the East Limestone Indians 52-7 for a home win Friday night. RHS has won three consecutive games to improve to 3-2 on the season and 3-0 in Class 5A, Region 8. The Golden Tigers outgained ELHS 472-237 in total yards, with Conner Warhurst rushing for 186 on 12 carries to help lead the way to victory. Harrison Burch added 120 yards passing, and TJ King had two receptions for 67 yards.

RUSSELLVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO