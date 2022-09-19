ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County Register

Waukon boys cross country team finishes runner-up at Starmont

Top-10 finish leads the way ... Waukon boys cross country senior Nathan O’Neill maintains a comfortable lead over his nearest competitors at the Starmont Invitational Tuesday, September 13. O’Neill led the Indian effort at the meet, finishing 10th overall out of a field of 151 runners in a time of 17:27.99. Photo by Dave Davies.
WAUKON, IA
Times Record News

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Reloaded Holliday picks up 30th win of season

Each season Wendy Parker’s volleyball program at Holliday has been hit hard by graduation. “Every year I think, ‘I’m going to miss her so much. How am I going to replace her?’ Then somebody else steps up,” Parker said. “All of these girls have a great work ethic. We have a plan and process we kind of follow. It’s worked so far.”
HOLLIDAY, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Shiner football: Comanches end non-district schedule with 49-7 win at East Bernard

Dalton Brooks rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead Shiner to a 49-7 win at East Bernard on Friday to conclude non-district action. Quarterback Ryan Peterson threw for 64 yards and a touchdown to Drew Wenske while running for 46 yards and a touchdown. Trace Bishop ran for over 100 yards and one score while Rankin Wallace scored one touchdown.
SHINER, TX
Franklin County Times

Golden Tigers dominate East Limestone to stay atop region standings

The Russellville Golden Tigers continued their hot streak in football region play by taking down the East Limestone Indians 52-7 for a home win Friday night. RHS has won three consecutive games to improve to 3-2 on the season and 3-0 in Class 5A, Region 8. The Golden Tigers outgained ELHS 472-237 in total yards, with Conner Warhurst rushing for 186 on 12 carries to help lead the way to victory. Harrison Burch added 120 yards passing, and TJ King had two receptions for 67 yards.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL

