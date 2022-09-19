As a resident of Armstrong Park and a mother of two young children, I have serious concerns regarding this proposed tower. The risks and concerns are very real and there is no necessity to justify this tower. These towers increase fire risk and there is one way in and out of our neighborhood, and this tower will sit at the base of the road, making it impossible for us to evacuate in the event that a fire started there.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO