ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Commissioners OK using private appraisal company

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners approved a request Tuesday from Assessor Bela Kovacs to use a private company to conduct property appraisals and assist with training personnel. The commissioners voted 2-1 on the request during a regular business meeting. The estimated cost of the work and services...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Pilot program expected to boost police force

COEUR d’ALENE — Police Chief Lee White is looking for a few good seasoned officers. With the City Council’s approval of an incentive program Tuesday, he may find them. “The way it stands right now I’m hoping some additional officers see this and decide to make the plunge to the city of Coeur d’Alene,” he said following the City Council meeting in the Library Community Room.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Monument to Peace and Unity” coming to CDA

COEUR d'ALENE — A $75,000 public art project described as a "commitment to eliminate racism and prejudice" will be dedicated Friday. "The Monument to Peace and Unity" made of steel will stand 24 feet tall and be at what is considered the gateway to downtown — the Four Corners intersection of Northwest Boulevard, Government Way and Fort Grounds Drive.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hayden, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Hayden, ID
Government
KREM2

Riverside Avenue construction continues, frustration among businesses grows

SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane businesses are feeling the impacts of construction on Riverside Avenue. Crews started reconstructing Riverside Avenue in June 2022. They're working a few blocks at a time. From Division to Wall, the project reduces traffic lanes from four to three. This will accommodate a new bike lane. Then, from Wall to Monroe, lane re-striping will continue the new traffic reconfiguration.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane City Council set to vote on illegal camping ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council is set to vote on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. on a new ordinance that would ban public camping in certain areas across the city. Camping anywhere along the Spokane River and Latah Creek, under and near downtown railroad viaducts and within three blocks of a homeless shelter regardless of shelter availability would be prohibited.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra White
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park

COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CELL TOWER: Sacrifices citizens’ safety

As a resident of Armstrong Park and a mother of two young children, I have serious concerns regarding this proposed tower. The risks and concerns are very real and there is no necessity to justify this tower. These towers increase fire risk and there is one way in and out of our neighborhood, and this tower will sit at the base of the road, making it impossible for us to evacuate in the event that a fire started there.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MAIN STREET: Bidding adieu to summer sun and fun

I’ve not yet surrendered to the end of summer by draining the pool and putting the floaties and patio furniture into the storage shed. While I truly enjoy fall, I love summer best. Everywhere in our neck of the woods — pools, cabins and river campsites are being closed, boats coming out of the water and into storage. Today, the last calendar day of summer, the collective sigh of lovers of sunshine and warm weather can be heard for miles.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#The Hayden City Council#Vine Church
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Attention veterans, read this!

Veteran Service Officers (VSO’s) are trained, certified and accredited ADVOCATES FOR YOU! They are not VA employees. Assistance is FREE. Contact them before you call the VA. It could save you a lot of grief. Where can I find a Veteran Service Officer to help?. Every state and most...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Veterans invited to area Stand Downs

Veterans throughout the greater Spokane area are invited to Spokane County’s third-annual Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair. The fall event is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana in Spokane. Stand Downs provide opportunities for visitors to learn...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sources of Strength subject of discussion

Robust conversation was had during a Coeur d'Alene school board workshop Monday evening regarding programming in the district’s elementary schools. The main discussion of the workshop focused on Sources of Strength, which is already in place in Coeur d'Alene's middle and high schools as a suicide prevention program that uses the power of peer social networks to effect positive change in school culture.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Coeur d'Alene Press

NORTH IDAHO: Some want to remake it

I find myself slightly perplexed when I hear all the hullabaloo about the Great Replacement Theory. This has happened more than once in the history of America. Ask the Native Americans who once held these lands as their own or the Mexican people who lost 60% of their nation to the borders of the present-day U.S. A more recent example can be seen in Idaho, especially Kootenai County.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Voter Registration Day

North Idaho College student Sorrel Aldendorf, 19, chats with volunteers Shon and Jennifer Luoma as she stops by the League of Women Voters of Kootenai County table in the Edminster Student Union Building to register to vote on Tuesday. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New leaders, old allies

Countless students have done it. Spend two years at North Idaho College, rack up credits, earn an associate's degree and transfer to the University of Idaho Coeur d'Alene for a four-year degree, all without leaving the comfort of home in North Idaho. The two new leaders of these institutions aim...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho gas prices drop

COEUR d'ALENE — Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another 6 cents as the summer draws to a close, AAA said Monday. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy