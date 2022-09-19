Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners OK using private appraisal company
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners approved a request Tuesday from Assessor Bela Kovacs to use a private company to conduct property appraisals and assist with training personnel. The commissioners voted 2-1 on the request during a regular business meeting. The estimated cost of the work and services...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Pilot program expected to boost police force
COEUR d’ALENE — Police Chief Lee White is looking for a few good seasoned officers. With the City Council’s approval of an incentive program Tuesday, he may find them. “The way it stands right now I’m hoping some additional officers see this and decide to make the plunge to the city of Coeur d’Alene,” he said following the City Council meeting in the Library Community Room.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Monument to Peace and Unity” coming to CDA
COEUR d'ALENE — A $75,000 public art project described as a "commitment to eliminate racism and prejudice" will be dedicated Friday. "The Monument to Peace and Unity" made of steel will stand 24 feet tall and be at what is considered the gateway to downtown — the Four Corners intersection of Northwest Boulevard, Government Way and Fort Grounds Drive.
‘Same feeling when they walk through the neighborhood’: Cannon Hill neighbors to vote on historic district
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a one-time opportunity for Spokane’s first suburb to become the next historic district. A group of Cannon Hill neighbors says they want to preserve the beautiful architecture. Ballots were recently mailed out to decide on the historic title becoming a reality for over...
Riverside Avenue construction continues, frustration among businesses grows
SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane businesses are feeling the impacts of construction on Riverside Avenue. Crews started reconstructing Riverside Avenue in June 2022. They're working a few blocks at a time. From Division to Wall, the project reduces traffic lanes from four to three. This will accommodate a new bike lane. Then, from Wall to Monroe, lane re-striping will continue the new traffic reconfiguration.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council set to vote on illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council is set to vote on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. on a new ordinance that would ban public camping in certain areas across the city. Camping anywhere along the Spokane River and Latah Creek, under and near downtown railroad viaducts and within three blocks of a homeless shelter regardless of shelter availability would be prohibited.
WSDOT says it will not clear out homeless camp near I-90 unless city leaders work to find solutions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Department of Commerce responded to the city of Spokane's letter threatening legal action unless the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya Street is cleared out by next month. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park
COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CELL TOWER: Sacrifices citizens’ safety
As a resident of Armstrong Park and a mother of two young children, I have serious concerns regarding this proposed tower. The risks and concerns are very real and there is no necessity to justify this tower. These towers increase fire risk and there is one way in and out of our neighborhood, and this tower will sit at the base of the road, making it impossible for us to evacuate in the event that a fire started there.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MAIN STREET: Bidding adieu to summer sun and fun
I’ve not yet surrendered to the end of summer by draining the pool and putting the floaties and patio furniture into the storage shed. While I truly enjoy fall, I love summer best. Everywhere in our neck of the woods — pools, cabins and river campsites are being closed, boats coming out of the water and into storage. Today, the last calendar day of summer, the collective sigh of lovers of sunshine and warm weather can be heard for miles.
'It's a pretty big change' | Sprague Avenue to drop from 5 lanes to 3, drivers encouraged to give feedback
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who frequently drive on Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley need to be prepared to have less room starting Monday. The city of Spokane Valley will be doing a study on Sprague Avenue as part of the Sprague Avenue Pilot Project. Sprague Avenue will be reduced from a five-lane street down to three lanes for six weeks.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Attention veterans, read this!
Veteran Service Officers (VSO’s) are trained, certified and accredited ADVOCATES FOR YOU! They are not VA employees. Assistance is FREE. Contact them before you call the VA. It could save you a lot of grief. Where can I find a Veteran Service Officer to help?. Every state and most...
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Veterans invited to area Stand Downs
Veterans throughout the greater Spokane area are invited to Spokane County’s third-annual Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair. The fall event is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana in Spokane. Stand Downs provide opportunities for visitors to learn...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sources of Strength subject of discussion
Robust conversation was had during a Coeur d'Alene school board workshop Monday evening regarding programming in the district’s elementary schools. The main discussion of the workshop focused on Sources of Strength, which is already in place in Coeur d'Alene's middle and high schools as a suicide prevention program that uses the power of peer social networks to effect positive change in school culture.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NORTH IDAHO: Some want to remake it
I find myself slightly perplexed when I hear all the hullabaloo about the Great Replacement Theory. This has happened more than once in the history of America. Ask the Native Americans who once held these lands as their own or the Mexican people who lost 60% of their nation to the borders of the present-day U.S. A more recent example can be seen in Idaho, especially Kootenai County.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Voter Registration Day
North Idaho College student Sorrel Aldendorf, 19, chats with volunteers Shon and Jennifer Luoma as she stops by the League of Women Voters of Kootenai County table in the Edminster Student Union Building to register to vote on Tuesday. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages...
Coeur d'Alene Press
New leaders, old allies
Countless students have done it. Spend two years at North Idaho College, rack up credits, earn an associate's degree and transfer to the University of Idaho Coeur d'Alene for a four-year degree, all without leaving the comfort of home in North Idaho. The two new leaders of these institutions aim...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho gas prices drop
COEUR d'ALENE — Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another 6 cents as the summer draws to a close, AAA said Monday. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”
