Hacking, Fake Volume And Market Manipulation – The Issues In Crypto Trading And How One Company Is Helping Combat Them
Last year, the world witnessed the powerful potential of cryptocurrency as a new asset class. Operating alongside a rampant post-pandemic bull run, Bitcoin’s BTC/USD market capitalization climbed to a height of $1.1 trillion, dwarfing nearly every U.S. stock market listing save Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL.
TechCrunch
Ghanaian fintech SecondSTAX allows investors to access capital markets outside their countries, raises $1.6M
Not only does this limit investors’ access to high-growth securities, but it also limits access to capital that has grown in leaps and bounds over the past couple of years. Per reports, major regional exchanges in Africa have raised over $80 billion in equity capital markets and $240 billion in debt capital markets.
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $72M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $72,234,820 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x373fc778091414eac7de63a996b1daf34d6e1aa1. $72 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xca9f1f44b25fec3c573bfc5a69583021592ee126. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
u.today
MetaDAO, the World's First Decentralized Social Platform, Goes Live on APLink
On September 17, Armonia ecosystem application MetaDAO goes live. As the world's first DAO social platform based on Web3.0, MetaDAO plays an important role in Armonia Meta Chain ecosystem. It will greatly elevate Armonia’s value in the decentralized social field and drive the overall development of SocialFi industry. Users may enjoy brand new social experience brought by MetaDAO on APLink.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Shares When Steve Jobs Stepped Down As CEO In 2011
Investors who placed their cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since summer 2011. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 227.15%, 444.89% and 173.74% respectively. As good as investors in the...
NuID Launches Ecosystem Fuelled by Kii Token to Empower Users with the Right to Control Their Digital Identity
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- NuID, a decentralized identity and authentication solution, today announced the launch of the Nu Identity (NuID) Ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005148/en/ NuID CEO & Founder, Locke Brown (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Kode Labs raises $8M to advance its smart building platform
Today, the five-year-old company is announcing its first capital raise with an $8 million round led by I Squared Capital. Since its founding in 2017, Kode Labs has been self-funded by its founders, brothers Etrit and Edi Demaj. The two sold their last company, Rocket Fiber, to Everstream for an undisclosed amount. The Kode Labs company name plays homage to Kosovo and Detroit — KO for Kosovo and DE for Detroit. The co-founders Etrit and Edi Demaj are from Kosovo and had to flee the war-torn country in 1999.
CoinTelegraph
Blurring the line between crypto and TradFi could redefine global finance
Despite the current struggle in the global economy, the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and crypto seems to be closing with each passing day. For example, earlier this month, Vienna-based fintech unicorn Bitpanda announced that it was adding commodities to its list of investment options, thus allowing investors to rake in profits from short-term price fluctuations related to traditional instruments such as oil, natural gas and wheat.
CoinDesk
Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Hacked for $160M; MicroStrategy Buys 301 More Bitcoins
"The Hash" hosts talk about how cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute has lost $160 million in a hack relating to its decentralized finance (DeFi) operation, according to a tweet from the company's founder and CEO Evgeny Gaevoy. Plus, a new Securities and Exchange Commission filing reveals MicroStrategy bought 301 bitcoins (BTC) between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 for about $6 million.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly
Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies
A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
Rokid launched the 1st AR Development Competition
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Rokid launched its first global AR application development competition on September 15th, seeking AR application developers from across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005427/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
dailyhodl.com
Lekki Free Zone Set To Partner Gluwa on Blockchain Technology
As part of a drive to strengthen its contribution to the Nigerian economy, the Lekki Free Zone Development Company (LFZ) is in talks with Gluwa, a blockchain technology company. The pair is looking to partner and use blockchain to foster trade collaboration, growth and sustainability among new and existing ‘free...
CoinDesk
Crypto Analytics Firm Messari Raises $35M in Funding Round Led by Brevan Howard Digital
Cryptocurrency data and analytics firm Messari has closed a $35 million Series B funding round that was led by Brevan Howard Digital, according to a press release. The round, which was first reported in August, includes investments from Morgan Creek Digital, Samsung Next, FTX Ventures, Galaxy and Coinbase Ventures. Messari,...
Benzinga
Synthetic speech startup Murf AI raises $10Mn Series A to help your words find a voice
--News Direct-- Murf AI, a fast-growing synthetic speech technology startup that is transforming the way voiceovers are created, is today announcing a $10M Series A funding round led by Matrix Partners India with participation from existing investor Elevation Capital, as well as prominent angel investors such as Ajay Arora - SVP Product, Disney Streaming, Ankit Bhati - Founder, Ola, Ashwini Asokan - Founder, Mad Street Den, Pushkar Mukewar - Founder, Drip Capital and Yamini Bhat - Founder, Vymo. Murf plans to use these funds to drive further product innovation, accelerate R&D, and scale its presence in focused geographies.
