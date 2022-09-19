Biden joins world leaders at Westminster Abbey for Queen’s state funeral

World leaders are arriving at Westminster Abbey to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The funeral service will begin at 11am and politicians, royal family members and key workers will be among the 2,000 attendees invited to Britain’s first state funeral for nearly 60 years.

US President Joe Biden, London mayor Sadiq Khan and Prime Minister Liz Truss have all arrived at the abbey for the service which is expected to be watched by millions of people around the world.

King Charles III and members of the royal family including the Queen Consort, Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have als now arrived to the service.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Westminster Abbey (REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden arrives for the Queen’s state funeral (REUTERS)

Around 200 key workers, volunteers and members of the public have also been invited to the service.

Outside the abbey, thousands of mourners have lined the streets of London and City Hall have said that all public viewing areas for funeral procession are now full.

The day marks the end of what is being regarded as the UK’s biggest security operation ever, surpassing operations for the Platinum Jubilee weekend and the London 2012 Olympics, which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.

People gather to watch the funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Parliament Square in London (REUTERS)

For the funeral, King Charles III and the Queen Consort will walk immediately behind the Queen’s coffin, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will walk with their parents side-by-side followed by their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family.

The service follows the Queen’s lying in state period at Westminster Hall, which ended at 6.30am.