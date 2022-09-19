The Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month with 30 events celebrating U.S. Hispanic and Latinx communities. This year’s celebration kicked off Sept. 15 with an inaugural community luncheon at the Marshall Student Center (MSC). It set apart this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration from previous years by bringing the USF community together, along with Hispanic and Latinx community members to honor their accomplishments and experiences.

