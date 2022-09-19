Read full article on original website
Oracle
USF football riddled with game-time decisions against Louisville
Some USF football players are out for injury, and their state of health ahead of Saturday’s game was a constant theme for coach Jeff Scott during his Tuesday media availability. In the Sept. 17 loss to the Gators, the Bulls (1-2) were missing 11 players. The concern has not...
Oracle
‘We have something to prove’: USF prepares for Louisville
USF (1-2) showed major improvements in the UF (2-1) game such as converting third downs and running the ball. Senior offensive lineman Donovan Jennings said the Bulls’ performance prompted them to have the confidence they needed going forward. “We feel like we have something to prove,” Jennings said. “Last...
Oracle
NOTEBOOK: Men’s soccer held to a draw at FAU
Friday’s 1-1 game with Florida Atlantic marked the men’s soccer team’s second tie of the season. In the 38th minute, freshman forward Alex Sannes brought the Bulls (1-3-2) to a 1-point lead after outshooting FAU (1-3-2) 7-4 in the first half. FAU quickly turned around in the...
Oracle
OMA lines up a month of Hispanic Heritage Month events
The Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month with 30 events celebrating U.S. Hispanic and Latinx communities. This year’s celebration kicked off Sept. 15 with an inaugural community luncheon at the Marshall Student Center (MSC). It set apart this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration from previous years by bringing the USF community together, along with Hispanic and Latinx community members to honor their accomplishments and experiences.
Oracle
OPINION: Tampa Veterans Association isn’t providing patients with deserved care
Tampa’s Veteran Association (VA) is under scrutiny after its enforcement of the 2019 Mission Act comes into question. Data collected from Jan. 1, 2020 to August 2021 reported that the VA provided exemplary amounts of medical care for veterans. This raises skepticism as to if these numbers indicate a denial of timely care.
