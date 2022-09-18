ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

Jailing of former senator raises fears over corrosion of democracy in the Philippines

The case of a jailed former senator who had spoken out against then-President Rodrigo Duterte highlights concerns about democracy in the Philippines. As we look at the state of democracy around the world, let's turn to the Philippines. A human rights defender there has been jailed for years, raising fears that the country's democratic guardrails have corroded. Supporters of the jailed former senator say she was framed in retaliation for exposing unlawful killings during the war on drugs initiative of then-President Rodrigo Duterte. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
NPR

President Biden discussed the war in Ukraine, China and climate change at UNGA

The war in Ukraine is dominating this year's general assembly. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the world body about newly discovered graves in formerly Russian occupied territory. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The war in Ukraine is dominating headlines at this year's United Nations General Assembly, and Ukraine's president is...
NPR

Women protest in Iran over death of woman arrested by morality police

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). MARTINEZ: Protesters have chanted death to the dictator, and I will kill the one who killed my sister. And that's in reference to 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained by Iran's so-called morality police for an alleged violation of the rules requiring women to cover their hair. Her family rejects the police explanation that she fell ill after being arrested, saying she was beaten.
NPR

What Putin's partial mobilization announcement means for Ukraine

NPR's A Martinez talks to retired Col. Mark Cancian about what Putin's partial mobilization of the Russian military and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory tell us about the next phase of the war. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Open dissent in Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced he's calling up Russian reserves...
The Conversation U.S.

White nationalism is a political ideology that mainstreams racist conspiracy theories

In September 2022, President Joe Biden convened a summit called United We Stand to denounce the “venom and violence” of white nationalism ahead of the midterm elections. His remarks repeated the theme of his prime-time speech in Philadelphia on Sept. 1, 2022, during which he warned that America’s democratic values are at stake. “We must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” Biden said. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” While that message may resonate among many...
NPR

The reopening of McDonald's in Ukraine is serving up a reminder of life before war

Many in Ukraine are unfazed by the news that Russia is mobilizing 300,000 troops — and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened. Russia today has announced the mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists for its war in Ukraine. But, as NPR's Julian Hayda reports from Kyiv, many are unfazed by the news and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened in the Ukrainian capital.
NPR

Pakistan's foreign minister talks about the country's flood damage

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's foreign minister, is at the U.N. along with other leaders to seek help for a country ravaged by floods. Leaders of Pakistan are at the United Nations this week seeking help for a country under water. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is his country's foreign minister. BILAWAL BHUTTO...
NPR

Some Ukrainian towns are now liberated, but Russian forces left them in shambles

Apartments and houses are in ruins in the towns that Ukrainian forces have liberated from their short Russian occupation. Gas and electrical lines are in tatters. Grocery stores are empty. And while many people fled if they could, there are also Ukrainian civilians who remained behind, and they are now describing what they saw. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.
NPR

You could get paid $50,000 to move to Iceland and enjoy life

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. How'd you like to earn 50,000 bucks for just enjoying life? The Icelandic yogurt company Siggi says it'll pay someone to move to Iceland. You'd run the business' social media accounts and experience Iceland's new four-day workweek. Now, to qualify, you'd need to be a solid writer, a pretty good photographer, have a valid passport. And perhaps most importantly, you must want to live a simple life and enjoy nature. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Southwest flight gives passengers ukulele lessons

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you get on an airplane, are you the kind of person who would like to put on noise-canceling headphones and pop a melatonin? Or would you prefer to play a ukulele alongside fellow passengers? People on a Southwest Airlines flight from California to Hawaii were surprised with a free ukulele and in-flight lesson. No word on how this affected alcohol sales to the people who were not playing. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Morning news brief

The DOJ wins an appeal to continue the Trump probe. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. And, Iranian women protest the death of a woman who arrested by the morality police. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. A federal appeals court declined to endorse special treatment for a former president. Instead, it...
NPR

Why authorities can't quell the protests in Iran

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Professor Nahid Siamdoust of the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Middle Eastern Studies about large popular protests in Iran.
NPR

Paul Volcker's costly, but ultimately successful, fight to tame inflation

Decades back, former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker had a radical idea to fight against inflation. Paul Volcker died three years ago at age 92. And David Kestenbaum from our Planet Money podcast has more on Volcker's costly-but-ultimately-successful fight to tame inflation. DAVID KESTENBAUM, BYLINE: Bill Silber, an economist at...
