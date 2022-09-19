Three people have died after two small planes collided in mid-air near Denver, Colorado. The crash took place between a four-seater Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos, a light, aluminium aircraft that can seat two. The cause of the crash, which happened just before 9am local time on Saturday, is not yet known. Nearby residents who heard the crash and rushed outside told CBS affiliate 9News in Denver they were surprised the planes could have struck each other on such a clear morning.One of the planes crashed in a field, the other in a stand of trees, near Vance Brand...

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO